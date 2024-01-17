Quantcast
GOP Rep. Seeks Disbarment for Scandal-Torn Fulton DA and Alleged Lovebird

'I ask: does the board plan to open a comprehensive review of these reports of violations...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis speaks during a worship service at the Big Bethel AME Church, where she was invited as a guest speaker on Sunday, Jan. 14, 2024, in Atlanta. The service celebrated Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. at the historic Black church. (Miguel Martinez/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., has issued a scathing letter to the Georgia State Bar, demanding an investigation into Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis and Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade for reported professional misconduct and “potential criminal acts.” 

The Tuesday letter follows scathing reports accusing Willis and Wade of having an inappropriate relationship as they spearhead state charges against former President Donald Trump over his alleged efforts to question the results of the 2020 election in Georgia. 

“Reports of an ongoing affair and improper sexual relationship between District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade have been widely reported by public media,” Mills wrote. “If true, not only would this be extremely inappropriate for a supervisor and subordinate to have such an intimate relationship, but it would also give rise to possible violations of bias, conflict of interest, and potential kickback.”

The Florida lawmaker also cited Wade’s alleged lack of qualification in leading a Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act (RICO) case before those charges were filed against Trump and 18 other co-defendants in Fulton County. 

“It has been brought to our attention that Wade has never tried a federal RICO case, yet he was appointed by Willis to be a special prosecutor for such a case,” Mills added. “Under Fulton County’s standards, Wade appears to not be qualified to defend anyone with RICO charges be fails to meet the criteria of having experience trying at least two prior RICO cases.” 

The accusations stem from a motion filed by former Trump aide Mike Roman, who was also indicted by Willis in the election case.

In a lengthy filing, Roman accused Willis and Wade of having a “clandestine” relationship during which Wade allegedly paid for vacations with money he had billed the county for his work as a special prosecutor, the New York Post reported. 

In the letter, Mills continued, “I am hard-pressed to view this as anything but a direct conflict of interest and politically charged interference, potentially colluding with the Biden White House, with an ongoing investigation against Biden’s leading political opponent for the Oval Office.” 

The Republican lawmaker concluded the letter by posing a question to the state bar: “For these reasons, I ask: does the board plan to open a comprehensive review of these reports of violations by District Attorney Willis and Special Prosecutor Wade.” 

