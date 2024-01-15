Marxist DA Fani Willis Finds Spiritual Side amid Growing Ethics Scandal

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) As Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis comes under fire for her alleged affair with a subordinate official, Fulton County Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade, the DA leading the left’s charge against former President Donald Trump has found her spiritual side, Politico reported.

The day before the national holiday honoring a fellow Atlanta-based adulterer and Marxist activist, Martin Luther King Jr., Willis announced at the Big Bethel AME Church that she had recently conversed with Christ.

According to Willis, last week amid the growing scandal involving her and Ward, which threatens to derail her lawfare campaign against Trump and his allies, she “penned a letter to my heavenly Father” in response to the adultery allegations.

And while Willis recognized that she is not perfect, she also suggested that anybody who criticizes her is likely a racist who wants to see her, “as a woman of color,” fail.

“You did not tell me as a woman of color, it would not matter what I did,” she said. “My motive, my talent, my ability and my character would be constantly attacked.”

The trouble is so bad for Willis, she said, that she receives “two death threats a week” which cause “pure, unimaginable fear” for her, she claimed.

She also had words of praise for her alleged lover, whom she called a “superstar, a great friend and a great lawyer.”

According to the DA, she hired Wade based on his accomplishments and experience, suggesting that people may be racist for questioning him.

“I’m just asking, God, is it that some will never see a black man as qualified, no matter his achievements?” she said.

Ashleigh Merchant—the lawyer representing Trump co-defendant Michael Roman who first brought Willis’s affair with Wade to light in a court motion last week—found no evidence that Wade has ever prosecuted a felony case, according to her filing.

Since then, the scandal has only grown after evidence emerged that Willis and Wade took inappropriate vacations together after Wade suspiciously billed the DA’s office for hours that seemed implausible at best, Politico reported.

Both lovebirds also were revealed to have met with representatives from the White House, including Vice President Kamala Harris, prior to filing the racketeering charges against Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Making matters worse, Wade, who is a divorce lawyer by trade, was held in contempt of court last year for failing to disclose his income in the midst of his own contentious divorce proceedings with his now ex-wife.

Following the bombshell revelations about his affair with Willis, she was promptly subpoenaed as a witness in the divorce case.

Georgia GOP lawmakers are also discussing whether to pursue her removal via ethics complaints in the state legislature, the New York Times reported.

Yet, the occasion of Willis’s political speech—at a Sunday church service—is especially ironic given her family’s history of supporting radical atheist movements.

Willis’s father was a live-in lover of notorious 1960s radical activist Angela Davis, a two-time vice-presidential candidate for the Communist Party.

Headline USA’s Ben Sellers contributed to this report.