Biden, Harris’s Smollett Solidarity Posts Resurface on Hoax Anniversary

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris faced mockery on Monday on the fourth anniversary of Jussie Smollett’s “MAGA country” hoax. The incident prompted both then-presidential candidates to issue heartfelt messages in solidarity with a hate crime that never occurred.

From invoking “homophobia” to labeling it a “modern-day lynching,” Biden and Harris seized on a crime that, three years later, still lingers in their social media posts, inviting sarcastic attacks from many.

On January 29, 2019, Smollett triggered a left-wing uproar after falsely accusing supporters of then-President Donald Trump of physical assault.

“This is MAGA country,” the alleged attackers shouted as they stomped on Smollett. However, it was later revealed that Smollett orchestrated the entire incident, leading to state charges and the downfall of the now-embattled actor’s career.

In a January 29, 2019 tweet, Biden decried the crime hoax, emphasizing that it must never be tolerated.

“We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie,” Biden said.

What happened today to @JussieSmollett must never be tolerated in this country. We must stand up and demand that we no longer give this hate safe harbor; that homophobia and racism have no place on our streets or in our hearts. We are with you, Jussie. https://t.co/o8ilPu68CM — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) January 30, 2019

Similarly, Harris described Smollett, who was later exposed for paying the attackers—two black men—as “one of the kindest” and “most gentle” human beings she knew.

“I’m praying for his quick recovery,” Harris claimed. “This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate.”

.@JussieSmollett is one of the kindest, most gentle human beings I know. I’m praying for his quick recovery. This was an attempted modern day lynching. No one should have to fear for their life because of their sexuality or color of their skin. We must confront this hate. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) January 29, 2019

Shortly after widespread condemnation, the details of the case were scrutinized, as the story did not add up for many. The men allegedly wrapped a rope around Smollett’s neck, yelling, “This is MAGA country,” further igniting a meme about the phrase.

Following an investigation, it was revealed that Smollett paid two men for the hoax in a bid to increase his salary and gain sympathy. The result? State charges, cancellation of his show, and widespread mockery that effectively ended the actor’s career.

Each year, critics take to Twitter to highlight the posts of Harris and Biden. Below are some reactions:

5 years later and this tweet is still up https://t.co/r85cU4TTOi — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) January 29, 2024

Happy Jussie Day. Each January 29, we remember that Hollywood, Democrats, and the media are all retarded. https://t.co/z4tgoRGvkB — Chadwick Moore (@Chadwick_Moore) January 29, 2024

Can’t believe this post still hasn’t been deleted or community noted. Cc: @CommunityNotes Note needed on Kamala Harris’s post about Jussie Smollett. 5 years later and this witch continues to lie for the sake of pushing a race war in America. THIS IS MAGA COUNTRY! https://t.co/Yop9yn93F3 — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) January 29, 2024

Kamala Harris “This was an attempted modern day lynching.”https://t.co/ug0NLtKjpmhttps://t.co/CW9LFEN42x (4/xx) — Matthew Foldi (@MatthewFoldi) January 30, 2024