Anti-Trump DA, Lover Face Scathing Probe from Fulton County Commissioner

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Fulton County Commissioner Bob Ellis launched Friday an investigation concerning District Attorney Fani Willis‘ potential misuse of taxpayer funds.

Willis, the infamous state prosecutor leading a RICO case against former President Donald Trump, faces allegations that she took private flights with her subordinate, Special Prosecutor Nathan Wade. Additionally, reports indicate that Willis had an affair with the individual, privately flew with him and failed to disclose this connection to the judge overseeing the Trump case.

In an interview with the Daily Caller, Ellis insisted that Fulton County residents “deserve clear and truthful answers” from Willis, whom he criticized as “relatively obstinate.” While Ellis acknowledged that court proceedings would determine any conflicts or ethical issues, he added that “the average person likely concludes that something isn’t right with all of this.”

Ellis conveyed his concerns to Willis through a scathing letter, highlighting reports that she hired Nathan Wade despite his limited experience in RICO cases. He also pointed out instances of Willis privately benefiting from the special prosecutor’s taxpayer-funded contract during joint leisure travel.

“I must reasonably inquire about allegations contained in a recent court filing asserting that you misused county funds and accepted valuable gifts and personal benefits from a contractor/recipient of county funds,” Ellis wrote.

Ellis decried ethical issues arising from the alleged relationship between Willis and Nathan Wade, emphasizing the failure to properly disclose such a relationship to Trump and other co-defendants.

Willis has until Feb. 2, 2024, to submit relevant documents, including invoices, expenses, costs, and fees related to the payment of special prosecutors. Ellis also requested information on the laws and rules applicable to the hiring of special prosecutors in her office.

According to the Washington Examiner, a bank record discovered by Nathan Wade’s wife, Joycelyn Wade, seemed to confirm a relationship between Willis and the special prosecutor, raising ethical questions about the duo’s role in the case against Trump.

The disturbing allegations, directly impacting the ethical considerations of the Trump criminal case, first surfaced in a motion filed by Michael Roman, one of the 18 co-defendants in the RICO case.

Although Roman has not specified the source of his information, a Thursday motion implies that the accusations originate from the divorce battle between Nathan Wade and his wife, Joycelyn Wade.

Joycelyn Wade is seeking financial support in the divorce proceedings involving her husband, who gained national attention for his role in prosecuting Trump. Reportedly, she subpoenaed Willis to testify in the divorce hearing.

However, in a Thursday motion, Willis accused Joycelyn Wade of attempting to interfere in the Trump 2020 election case by allegedly conspiring with Roman to “annoy, embarrass, and oppress” her.

Willis requested the judge to quash the subpoena, alleging that Joycelyn Wade cheated on Nathan Wade with an alleged friend. Willis is also seeking compensation for her attorney’s fees and expenses.