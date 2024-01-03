George Santos Reveals Potential Role in Trump 2024

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Even though former Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., is currently jobless, that hasn’t stopped him from looking ahead to the 2024 presidential election. He’s already positioning himself as a potential high-ranking official in a potential Trump administration.

Outraged at rampant illegal immigration in the U.S., Santos took to Twitter to declare his New Year’s resolutions: Trump’s comeback to the White House and his appointment as director of ICE.

“It’s time to reclaim our country and if you believe the nonsense numbers the media is giving you then you are accepting the big lie!” Santos said on Tuesday.

“We have over 50M+ people who have invaded our sovereignty over the years due to careless and neglectful immigration policy, if given the job I know exactly where to start and run the much needed raids of removals proceedings this country needs,” he added.

In the same statement, Santos said that the U.S. should not serve as a “global dumping hub.”

My new year resolution is that President Trump returns to the white house and in 2025 I can be appointed Director of ICE. It’s time to reclaim our country and if you believe the nonsense numbers the media is giving you then you are accepting the big lie! We have over 50M+… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) January 2, 2024

His remarks came less than a month after the Trump campaign rebuked Republicans publicly rallying support for potential roles in a 2024 administration.

“Let us be even more specific, and blunt: People publicly discussing potential administration jobs for themselves or their friends are, in fact, hurting President Trump … and themselves. These are an unwelcomed distraction,” Trump senior advisers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita said.

But Santos’s aspirations align with ongoing speculation about potential appointments in a future Trump administration.

Some individuals have suggested contentious figures like former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley for vice president, igniting criticism from America First supporters, such as Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Don Trump Jr.

Tucker Carlson, a popular podcast host, has been considered as a potential vice-presidential pick, despite repeatedly stating his disinterest in politics and refusal of such offers.

“If Biden stays as the nominee for the Democrats, I believe Donald Trump will win.” Former House @SpeakerMcCarthy talks with @costareports about his future, including his openness to serving in a prospective Trump cabinet, THIS SUNDAY. pic.twitter.com/5oj2ZTNO3w — CBS Sunday Morning 🌞 (@CBSSunday) December 8, 2023

Former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., expressed openness to a potential role in a hypothetical 2024 Trump administration.

An Axios report mentioned several names for potential roles, including Sen. J.D. Vance, Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, being considered for a vice-presidential role.