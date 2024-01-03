New Year, New Country? Over 300K Illegals Encountered in Dec. — Highest in History

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) A staggering 302,000 illegal aliens were encountered while attempting to cross the southern border in December 2023, marking the highest encounter total in U.S. history, Fox News reported.

This record-breaking figure spans from Dec. 1 through Dec. 31. It also marks the first time that encounters surpassed 300,000.

ICYMI: CBP sources tell FOX December finished with a staggering 302,000 migrant encounters, the highest single month ever recorded & first time hitting 300k. That includes nearly 250,000 Border Patrol apprehensions of illegal immigrants, also highest month ever for BP. There have… — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

According to Fox reports, over 785,000 illegal aliens were encountered in fiscal year 2023, beginning on Oct. 1.

In response to the released data, CBP disclosed that border agents have been stationed near hot spots.

“Encounter numbers continue to fluctuate, as smugglers and bad actors continue to spread falsehoods and show complete disregard for the safety and wellbeing of vulnerable migrants,” CBP claimed, as reported by ABC News.

“We remain vigilant and stand ready to ensure safety of our personnel, migrants, and local communities, and the security of our southwest border,” the federal agency added.

Data revealed by Fox News border correspondent Bill Melugin shows a significant surge in border encounters since former President Donald Trump departed from the White House.

In December 2022, at least 252,315 illegal aliens were encountered. In December 2021, the number was 179,253. These figures starkly contrast with the seemingly meager total of 73,994 border encounters in December 2020—the final December of the Trump administration.

Migrant encounters at the southern border over the last four Decembers. (3 Biden, 1 Trump). December 2023: 302,000+ December 2022: 252,315 December 2021: 179,253 December 2020: 73,994 — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) January 2, 2024

Rep. Tony Gonzales, R-Texas, mentioned in a Sunday interview with Fox News that House Speaker Mike Johnson, alongside a delegation of House Republicans, is expected to inspect the border chaos next week.

“Life along the border is turned upside down and that is exactly what the [Speaker Johnson] and my colleagues are going to see next week,” Gonzales said on Sunday.

“I believe in legal immigration; I believe most of America believes in legal immigration. But what we are not seeing is not that. This is chaos. Enough is enough,” he added.

60+ House Republicans are heading to Texas this week to see firsthand and highlight the impact of Biden’s border crisis. This situation requires significant policy changes and House Republicans will continue advocating for real solutions that actually secure our border. https://t.co/7IogPSDXOP — Speaker Mike Johnson (@SpeakerJohnson) January 2, 2024

This unprecedented surge comes as border governors implement drastic measures to deter illegal aliens attempting to cross the border. In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott signed a law allowing local law enforcement to apprehend individuals suspected of being in the country illegally.

In response, the DOJ threatened Abbott with a potential lawsuit that could reach the Supreme Court if the law isn’t rescinded. It is scheduled to come into effect in March 2024.

“The Biden Admin. not only refuses to enforce current U.S. immigration laws, they now want to stop Texas from enforcing laws against illegal immigration,” Abbott said in a Dec. 28 tweet. “I’ve never seen such hostility to the rule of law in America. Biden is destroying America. Texas is trying to save it.”