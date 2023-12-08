Melania Pushing Tucker for VP as Trump’s ‘Loyalty’ Cabinet Takes Shape

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) As the 2024 presidential election looms and polls indicate a strong lead for former President Donald Trump, the formation of an official Trump cabinet is taking shape.

Axios released a report shedding light on the potential administration under consideration should Trump reclaim the White House in 2024.

Amid discussions about potential vice presidents and cabinet members, former First Lady Melania Trump has shown interest in conservative commentator Tucker Carlson for the top ticket.

Notably, Carlson has reconciled with the former president after alleged criticism regarding the 2020 election and is widely consider a popular conservative star.

Other individuals in the mix for the vice presidency include former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; and Rep. Byron Donalds R-Fla.

Noem expressed her readiness to serve in whatever capacity Trump deems fit, while Rep. Donalds indicated openness to the possibility, as reported by Axios.

Melania Trump’s interest in Carlson stems from his popularity as a conservative host known for his sharp commentary, which could pose a challenge to Vice President Kamala Harris on the campaign trail.

Axios suggested that if Carlson were chosen, Melania Trump might join the campaign. Carlson recently gained attention by issuing a warning about the 2024 presidential election, citing concerns about the state of the country under President Joe Biden’s leadership.

Attorneys Stephen Miller and Kash Patel are also being considered for key roles in this potential administration. Miller is speculated to be a candidate for attorney general, while Patel, known for his role in countering claims about Russian involvement in Trump’s 2016 victory, could potentially lead the CIA or the National Security Council.

Johnny McEntee, the former director of the White House presidential personnel office, might return to vet individuals seeking roles in a hypothetical second-term Trump administration, according to Axios.

The potential Trump-Carlson ticket received celebration among some of Trump supporters on Twitter:

