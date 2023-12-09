Tucker Pins Vice Presidential Hopes on Divine Intervention

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Popular conservative host Tucker Carlson reacted to reports that former First Lady Melania Trump is secretly rallying her husband, Donald Trump, to tap the former Fox News host to join the 2024 ticket.

Speaking at the American Project Foundation annual gala, Carlson reportedly did not explicitly reject a potential offer but such event is unlikely to happen.

“God would have to yell at me very loud,” Carlson said of potentially joining the campaign trail. His comments came in response to a member of the audience who asked the popular host about Melania Trump being an “advocate” for a Trump-Carlson 2024 ticket.

“I don’t know her, really,” Carlson said of Melania Trump. “To go from being, like, a well-paid street corner schizophrenic to, like, a politician — it’s just kind of hard to envision.”

“God would have to yell at me very loud,” Tucker Carlson says at APP gala when asked about speculation that he’d join the ticket as VP with Trump. Being around politicians constantly, he adds, “is so repulsive to me.” — Philip Melanchthon Wegmann (@PhilipWegmann) December 8, 2023

Carlson’s comments come on the heels of his decision to launch a subscriber-based media service. Carlson, along with Daily Caller Co-Founder Neil Patel, is nearing the final stage of the website.

As reported by Axios in July, Carlson signed a $1 million ad contract with PublicSq, an online marketplace for conservative entities. The Wall Street Journal also reported that Carlson and Patel raised an initial $15 million investment toward the company.

In an interview with Reuters, Patel said the site is being opened for membership. “Once we are comfortable that all of the systems are running well, launch and brand release will follow,” Patel said.

Carlson has previously shut down rumors that he might seek public office. “I have zero ambition, not just politically, but in life,” said Carlson in an interview with Semafor in 2022 months before parting ways with Fox News.

“I don’t want power. I’ve never wanted power. I’m annoyed by things, I want them to change, but I’ve never been motivated by the desire to control people,” he added.

Reports indicate that among those considered to be Trump running mates include Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio; Gov. Kristi Noem, R-S.D.; Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders, R-Ark.; Rep. Byron Donalds, R-Fla.; and former Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake.