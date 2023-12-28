Trump Jr. Says He Would Intervene If Father Picks Nikki Haley as VP

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Donald Trump Jr. recently said that he would “go to great lengths” to stop Nikki Haley from becoming the Vice President, in case his father would choose her.

The eldest son of Donald Trump explicitly said that he doesn’t approve of Haley becoming the right hand of his father during a recent interview on Newsmax, adding that he would ensure that Haley would not get the position.

“I wouldn’t have her and I would go to great lengths to make sure that that doesn’t happen. Nikki Haley wants never-ending wars. She’s a puppet of the establishment in Washington, DC. She’s the new favorite candidate of the billionaire class because they want control — no different than academia and Harvard and using their billions to exercise influence,” he said.

As was reported by the New York Post, Trump has asked some of the people close to him what they think about Haley serving as vice president in recent weeks.

Haley herself, however, said that she doesn’t even consider becoming the vice president.

“I don’t run for a second,” she said.

In addition to that, she criticized Trump, saying that “chaos and drama” follow him.

While opposing Haley, Trump Jr. also acknowledged that she recently has risen in the polls.

“Ron DeSantis has proven that he doesn’t have what it takes to be on that stage. He’s embarrassed himself that way. She is now the preferred candidate,” he said.

When asked about Haley potentially becoming Trump’s vice president, Lara Trump, Trump Jr.’s sister-in-law, said that it is possible.

“Crazier things have happened. I would never say never with Donald J. Trump,” she said.

Donald Trump’s son was not the only person who became concerned about the possibility of Haley becoming the vice president.

“MAGA would revolt if Nikki Haley were to even be given an internship in Trump’s next administration. She represents the neocon establishment ‘America last’ wing of the Republican Party that we are absolutely done with,” Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., said earlier this month.