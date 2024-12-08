Fox News Host Asks to ‘Retract’ Question as Melania Trump Speaks on Magazine Snubs

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Fox News co-host Brian Kilmeade asked to retract his question about magazine covers Friday when incoming First Lady Melania Trump said she has greater priorities in front of her.

Melania Trump, a successful model, was not offered the opportunity to appear on the cover of esteemed fashion magazines like Vogue during her Republican husband’s first term in office. Meanwhile, Democrats like First Lady Jill Biden, former First Lady Michelle Obama and even Vice President Kamala Harris were plastered on the cover of such publications as though they were America’s next top model.

“One thing that stood out for us is here you are, this beautiful, international model and you’re first lady of the world’s most popular country. You’re in the White House and you’re not on the cover of any of these magazines,” Kilmeade said as co-host Ainsley Earhardt chimed in to add, “she used to be.”

Kilmeade asked Melania Trump if she believes fashion publications will offer her the chance to appear on magazine covers during Trump’s second term and whether she would agree.

“Look, I’ve been there on the covers, on the cover of Vogue, on the covers of many magazines before,” Melania Trump said. “For me, we have so many other important things to do than to be on the cover of any magazine.”

She added that no one’s life will change whether she gets a magazine cover photoshoot or not.

“Can I retract my question?” Kilmeade asked, eliciting laughter from his Fox and Friends co-hosts.

Earhardt explained that Melania Trump’s book details the incoming first lady’s former friendship with Anna Wintour, the editor-in-chief of Vogue. As soon as Trump walked down the golden escalator to announce his bid for the presidency, the incoming first lady said famous friends began to treat the couple differently.

“As soon as my husband announced that he’s running for the president in 2015… everything changed for them and for us,” Melania Trump said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and the American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.