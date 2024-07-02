Jill Biden Defends Joe’s Disastrous Debate in Glowing Vogue Profile

(Headline USA) First Lady Jill Biden defended President Joe Biden after his disastrous debate performance last month in a glowing profile feature in Vogue magazine, insisting that she would not “abandon” his reelection bid.

"Every campaign is important, and every campaign is hard,” shares Dr. Jill Biden, the first lady and Vogue’s August cover subject. Whatever happens between now and November, it is Jill Biden who will remain the president's closest confidant and advocate. https://t.co/y6WcDbsWtf pic.twitter.com/4LQFUzoVx6 — Vogue Magazine (@voguemagazine) July 1, 2024

Speaking from Camp David, where the Biden family was holed up after the first presidential debate, Jill Biden said she “will not let those 90 minutes define the four years he’s been president.”

She also shot down rumors that she and other Biden family members might try and talk Joe Biden into stepping down from the top of the Democratic ticket.

“We will continue to fight,” she told Vogue, adding that her husband “will always do what’s best for the country.”

The cover story comes just days after another report revealed that Jill Biden and Hunter Biden encouraged Joe Biden to ignore Democratic demands for him to step aside and remain in the race.

One adviser described the family members as having offered the 81-year-old president their “unequivocal support” for his continued candidacy, according to CNN.

The report added that the family members who were most adamant about Joe Biden staying in the race were his wife and son, the latter of whom was convicted on multiple felony gun charges last month and faces additional federal charges for alleged tax evasion.

Biden family members also reportedly blamed Joe Biden’s debate performance on his staff, encouraging the president to consider firing some of his top advisers.

Republicans have blasted Jill Biden, specifically, for refusing to encourage her husband to leave the race despite his age and deteriorating mental state. She didn’t help matters after last week’s debate at an Atlanta rally when she told her husband enthusiastically, “Joe, you did such a great job! You answered every question, you knew all the facts!”

Jill Biden gives Joe a “gold star” for his debate performance tonight… 🤦‍♂️ “…you answered every question” ⭐️ Jill Biden should be ashamed for allowing her husband to be humiliated like this. pic.twitter.com/F1AQrNXsji — Steven Savage (@ImStevenSavage) June 28, 2024

According to those familiar with the Biden family dynamics, Jill Biden has the “ultimate influence” over Joe Biden’s decisions and political future.