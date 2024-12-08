GOP Lawmaker Who Matches Unhinged Secret Service’s Energy Makes Shocking Prediction

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Rep. Pat Fallon, R-Texas, made a bold yet expected prediction about Acting Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe after the two faced off in a shouting match on a hearing about the assassination attempts on President-elect Donald Trump.

During a Friday interview with Fox News host Neil Cavuto on his eponymous show, Fallon predicted that Rowe would be out of a job come Trump’s inauguration on Jan. 20.

Cavuto asked Fallon whether Trump should appoint Rowe as the full-time director of the Secret Service: “So he wants to run the Secret Service, and you do not want him to run the Secret Service?”

Fallon gave a resounding, “No!” later adding, “And if I were a betting man—and I haven’t talked to President-elect Trump about this—but I suspect that on January 20th, Mr. Rowe will be a private employee.”

At the Trump assassination hearing, chaos erupts after Rep. Pat Fallon asks Secret Service Director Ronald Rowe about his appearing as a dignitary, rather than for security at a 9/11 memorial event pic.twitter.com/52EX8C46I5 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) December 5, 2024

Earlier in the interview, Cavuto also asked Fallon about the tense hearing where Rowe became angry after being questioned about jeopardizing the lives of Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and Trump.

According to reports, Rowe removed the Secret Service agent-in-charge and inserted himself at a 9/11 memorial.

Fallon explained, “The way that happened was this, Neil: I was talking to a couple of Secret Service whistleblowers, and they told me, ‘Watch out because this guy is a bully, and he’s got a temper, and he’s probably going to yell at you.’”

He recalled telling the whistleblowers, “‘Oh, it can’t be that bad.’ Boy, was I wrong!”

Fallon said the issue wasn’t that Rowe attended the 9/11 ceremony but that he “was being disruptive.”

“He moved the special agent in charge out of position for the president of the United States. Rowe wasn’t wearing a vest. He didn’t have a radio on, and he didn’t attend the operational briefing,” Fallon said.

He continued, “As a result, Vice President Harris’ special agent was moved out of place. He endangered the president and the vice president because of his vanity, and he wouldn’t answer questions about it. He just tried to scream over me and claim false indignation.”

Fallon’s comments come as Rowe faces mounting scrutiny over several security lapses in Trump’s detail, which led to at least two assassination attempts against him.

On July 13, Trump narrowly escaped death after shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks climbed onto a roof near a MAGA rally. Crooks fired several rounds at Trump, grazing one of Trump’s ears, killing firefighter Corey Comperatore and critically wounding two individuals.