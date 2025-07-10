Prison-Bound George Santos Blames Speaker Johnson for Blocking Trump Pardon

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Disgraced former Rep. George Santos is sounding the alarm, claiming he is not “suicidal” just weeks before beginning his seven-year sentence.

Santos made the announcement on X Wednesday, also accusing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., of blocking a potential pardon from President Donald Trump.

Santos is set to report to prison on July 25 following his fraud conviction brought by the Biden administration.

“I’m heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there,” Santos wrote.

He warned that if something were to happen to him in federal custody, it should be considered a “lie.”

The former lawmaker also expressed concern that his sexual orientation could make him a target behind bars.

“The statistics around what happens to gay men in BOP custody are horrifying, and that’s exactly why I’m putting this out there now. So if something does happen, there’s no confusion,” he said.

Asked whether Trump would pardon him, Santos said no—and blamed Johnson.

On Thursday, Santos alleged that Johnson likely asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to block a pardon, fearing it would generate negative headlines ahead of the 2026 midterms.

It’s unclear whether Trump would consider pardoning Santos. However, Trump has not ruled out a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faced a federal sex trafficking probe. Diddy is a vocal Democrat and longtime Trump critic.

By contrast, Santos helped Republicans secure the House majority in 2022 and supported Trump throughout his term. His political rise collapsed amid revelations of campaign fraud. Before his conviction, Santos was expelled from Congress.

He entered a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 87 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to his 2022 campaign. The Biden administration also ordered him to pay over $370,000 in restitution and $205,002.97 in forfeiture.