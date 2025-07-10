Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Prison-Bound George Santos Blames Speaker Johnson for Blocking Trump Pardon

Santos alleged that Johnson likely asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to block a pardon, fearing it would generate negative headlines ahead of the 2026 midterms...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
FILE - Rep. George Santos, R-N.Y., faces reporters at the Capitol, Nov. 30, 2023, in Washington. Santos, who was ejected from Congress, is in negotiations to resolve his federal criminal fraud case, prosecutors said in a court filing, Monday, Dec. 11. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former Rep. George Santos is sounding the alarm, claiming he is not “suicidal” just weeks before beginning his seven-year sentence.  

Santos made the announcement on X Wednesday, also accusing House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., of blocking a potential pardon from President Donald Trump. 

Santos is set to report to prison on July 25 following his fraud conviction brought by the Biden administration.  

“I’m heading to prison, folks and I need you to hear this loud and clear: I’m not suicidal. I’m not depressed. I have no intentions of harming myself, and I will not willingly engage in any sexual activity while I’m in there,” Santos wrote. 

He warned that if something were to happen to him in federal custody, it should be considered a “lie.” 

The former lawmaker also expressed concern that his sexual orientation could make him a target behind bars. 

“The statistics around what happens to gay men in BOP custody are horrifying, and that’s exactly why I’m putting this out there now. So if something does happen, there’s no confusion,” he said.

Asked whether Trump would pardon him, Santos said no—and blamed Johnson.

On Thursday, Santos alleged that Johnson likely asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to block a pardon, fearing it would generate negative headlines ahead of the 2026 midterms. 

It’s unclear whether Trump would consider pardoning Santos. However, Trump has not ruled out a pardon for Sean “Diddy” Combs, who faced a federal sex trafficking probe. Diddy is a vocal Democrat and longtime Trump critic. 

By contrast, Santos helped Republicans secure the House majority in 2022 and supported Trump throughout his term. His political rise collapsed amid revelations of campaign fraud. Before his conviction, Santos was expelled from Congress. 

He entered a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 87 months in prison for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft tied to his 2022 campaign. The Biden administration also ordered him to pay over $370,000 in restitution and $205,002.97 in forfeiture. 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Photos of Masked Rep. Swalwell Resurface after He Slams ICE Agents for Covering Faces

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com