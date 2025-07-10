Thursday, July 10, 2025

Even Sonia Sotomayor Had to Correct Ketanji Brown Jackson

'In my view, this was the wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson
Ketanji Brown Jackson / PHOTO: AP

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson once again drew criticism from one of her colleagues. This time from an unusual source: fellow leftist Justice Sonia Sotomayor. 

On Wednesday, Sotomayor and Justice Elena Kagan broke ranks with Jackson and sided with the conservative majority to temporarily stay a lower court injunction blocking President Donald Trump’s plan to carry out mass layoffs within the federal bureaucracy. 

The court ruled 8-1 that Trump was likely to prevail in his challenge to stop the lower court’s interference and thus allowed his efforts to continue. But Jackson appeared to treat the case as if it were about the legality of the layoffs themselves rather than the injunction at issue. 

“In my view, this was the wrong decision at the wrong moment, especially given what little this Court knows about what is actually happening on the ground,” Jackson wrote in her lone dissent. 

Sotomayor rejected Jackson’s framing, writing that while she shared Jackson’s concerns, this was not the time to weigh the merits of Trump’s plan. 

“The plans themselves are not before this Court, at this stage, and we thus have no occasion to consider whether they can and will be carried out consistent with the constraints of law,” Sotomayor wrote. “I join the court’s stay because it leaves the District Court free to consider those questions in the first instance.” 

The rebuke came just two weeks after Jackson drew the ire of Justice Amy Coney Barrett in a separate procedural case involving Trump’s birthright citizenship executive order. 

The ruling did not weigh the constitutionality of Trump’s order, as it merely blocked lower courts from issuing universal injunctions that exceed their jurisdiction. Jackson dissented, making the dubious case that lower courts should retain their authority to halt Trump’s actions. 

Barrett called Jackson’s position extreme, affirming it went far beyond the traditional defense of universal injunctions. 

“She might be arguing that universal injunctions are appropriate—even required—whenever the defendant is part of the Executive Branch,” Barrett wrote. “If so, her position goes far beyond the mainstream defense of universal injunctions.” 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
The Fed’s Broken Compass: Why Central Planning of Interest Rates Is Destined to Fail
Next article
Charlie Kirk Claims Secretive D.C. Effort for Mass Amnesty Underway

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com