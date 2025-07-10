Wednesday, July 9, 2025

Photos of Masked Rep. Swalwell Resurface after He Slams ICE Agents for Covering Faces

'This you?'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Nancy Pelosi with impeachment managers Eric Swalwell and Joe Neguse/AP Photo

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell faced fresh mockery on social media for attacking ICE agents for covering their faces during an arrest. Swalwell declared that “real men” don’t hide their faces. The irony? He has hidden his face multiple times himself. 

The mockery began on Wednesday after Swalwell reacted to a video showing masked ICE agents detaining a man, reportedly at a medical facility.  

It’s unclear whether the man had a violent criminal record or a deportation order. 

In response, Swalwell tweeted, “Real men don’t hide their faces.”  

Conservatives quickly reminded Swalwell of his own history wearing masks. They shared several photos of the congressman wearing face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one of the masks was pink.  

“This you?” asked the popular X page Libs of TikTok, sharing images of Swalwell wearing the masks. 

Other social media pages circulated the same photos and videos, mocking Swalwell further. 

One video—shared by communicator Matt Whitlock and captioned, “Real men don’t do this”—showed him awkwardly pretending to be approached by a random person with policy questions. These turned out to be clips apparently recorded by one of his own staffers. 

X personality Paul A. Szypula quipped, “Real men don’t illegally enter the US or sleep with Chinese spies,” referencing Swalwell’s known ties to Chinese spy Christine Fang. 

That relationship has landed Swalwell under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Deranged Head-Chopper Takes the Stand, Testifies Why He Decapitated His Dad

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com