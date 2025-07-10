Photos of Masked Rep. Swalwell Resurface after He Slams ICE Agents for Covering Faces

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Embattled Rep. Eric Swalwell faced fresh mockery on social media for attacking ICE agents for covering their faces during an arrest. Swalwell declared that “real men” don’t hide their faces. The irony? He has hidden his face multiple times himself.

The mockery began on Wednesday after Swalwell reacted to a video showing masked ICE agents detaining a man, reportedly at a medical facility.

It’s unclear whether the man had a violent criminal record or a deportation order.

In response, Swalwell tweeted, “Real men don’t hide their faces.”

Real men don’t hide their faces https://t.co/NvNSY4FIm7 — Rep. Eric Swalwell (@RepSwalwell) July 9, 2025

Conservatives quickly reminded Swalwell of his own history wearing masks. They shared several photos of the congressman wearing face coverings during the COVID-19 pandemic. At least one of the masks was pink.

“This you?” asked the popular X page Libs of TikTok, sharing images of Swalwell wearing the masks.

Other social media pages circulated the same photos and videos, mocking Swalwell further.

One video—shared by communicator Matt Whitlock and captioned, “Real men don’t do this”—showed him awkwardly pretending to be approached by a random person with policy questions. These turned out to be clips apparently recorded by one of his own staffers.

Real men don’t do this pic.twitter.com/N4GXuNdf48 — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) July 9, 2025

X personality Paul A. Szypula quipped, “Real men don’t illegally enter the US or sleep with Chinese spies,” referencing Swalwell’s known ties to Chinese spy Christine Fang.

That relationship has landed Swalwell under investigation by the House Ethics Committee.