Saturday, October 12, 2024

Kamala Harris Marks Oct. 7 Anniversary With Vogue Photoshoot

Posted by Julianna Frieman
Kamala Harris on Vogue
Kamala Harris on Vogue / IMAGE: screenshot via X

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris marked the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel with a Vogue photoshoot.

Harris posed in a dark Gabriela Hearst suit and Tiffany earrings for Vogue’s latest cover describing her as “the candidate of our times.”

The Democrat nominee was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the magazine’s November issue titled “Vice President Kamala Harris on Her Race to the Finish” released Friday.

“Wow,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. “On the 1 year anniversary of October 7 and as bodies were being recovered from Hurricane Helene, Kamala Harris sat down for a photo shoot with Vogue.”

Harris did acknowledge the suffering of the approximately 1,200 “people” killed by Hamas, but she refrained from naming the Islamic terror group responsible. The Democrat nominee told Vogue the conflict between Israel and Hamas was not binary and vouched for a two-state solution.

“On October 7, 1,200 people were massacred, including hundreds of young people at a concert. Women were horribly raped,” she said before pausing for emphasis. “And far too many Palestinians have been killed.”

Harris shied away from major public appearances on the Oct. 7 anniversary, opting to plant a commemorative tree at her Naval Observatory residence—where the Vogue interview took place—instead, according to CNN.

The vice president also released an official White House statement condemning the attack.

Harris’s Vogue interview was conducted the same day she complained Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who communicated amicably with President Joe Biden per the chain of command, did not help her score political points by taking her call regarding Hurricane Helene.

Vogue writer Nathan Heller threw sympathy toward Harris by writing “work can’t resolve every crisis” in reference to devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene and wars in the Middle East.

Harris, who previously claimed she marinated a pork roast after Biden called off his reelection bid, contradicted herself when she told Vogue she spent hours on the phone on July 21.

After making “about a hundred calls” to political figures, Harris said she and her team continued to plan her next moves at the kitchen table with a large pot of coffee and pizza.

Harris previously appeared on the cover of Vogue for the magazine’s November 2021 issue titled “Vice President Kamala Harris on the Road Ahead.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

