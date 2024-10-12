Kamala Harris Marks Oct. 7 Anniversary With Vogue Photoshoot

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Vice President Kamala Harris marked the one-year anniversary of Hamas’s deadly Oct. 7, 2023, attack against Israel with a Vogue photoshoot.

Wow. On the 1 year anniversary of October 7 and as bodies were being recovered from Hurricane Helene Kamala Harris sat down for a photo shoot with Vogue pic.twitter.com/MupxuNBIFn — Karoline Leavitt (@kleavittnh) October 11, 2024

Harris posed in a dark Gabriela Hearst suit and Tiffany earrings for Vogue’s latest cover describing her as “the candidate of our times.”

The Democrat nominee was photographed by Annie Leibovitz for the magazine’s November issue titled “Vice President Kamala Harris on Her Race to the Finish” released Friday.

“Wow,” Trump campaign press secretary Karoline Leavitt wrote on X. “On the 1 year anniversary of October 7 and as bodies were being recovered from Hurricane Helene, Kamala Harris sat down for a photo shoot with Vogue.”

Harris did acknowledge the suffering of the approximately 1,200 “people” killed by Hamas, but she refrained from naming the Islamic terror group responsible. The Democrat nominee told Vogue the conflict between Israel and Hamas was not binary and vouched for a two-state solution.

“On October 7, 1,200 people were massacred, including hundreds of young people at a concert. Women were horribly raped,” she said before pausing for emphasis. “And far too many Palestinians have been killed.”

Harris shied away from major public appearances on the Oct. 7 anniversary, opting to plant a commemorative tree at her Naval Observatory residence—where the Vogue interview took place—instead, according to CNN.

The vice president also released an official White House statement condemning the attack.

Harris’s Vogue interview was conducted the same day she complained Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who communicated amicably with President Joe Biden per the chain of command, did not help her score political points by taking her call regarding Hurricane Helene.

It turns out the day Kamala was bitching at DeSantis for not taking her phone call as a hurricane was barreling towards Florida, even though she is not in the chain of command on hurricane response, was the same day that she was doing a photoshoot with Vogue. pic.twitter.com/YMrQhZrnZN — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2024

Holy crap, Joe Biden just said Ron DeSantis has his direct number, is doing a great job on hurricane response, directly undercutting Kamala. Biden hates her. Not hiding it now: pic.twitter.com/Bm95Nh75Iq — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) October 8, 2024

Vogue writer Nathan Heller threw sympathy toward Harris by writing “work can’t resolve every crisis” in reference to devastation wrought by Hurricane Helene and wars in the Middle East.

We’re still finding bodies from the devastating hurricane that destroyed parts of western North Carolina and eastern Tennessee. Meanwhile, Kamala Harris was busy posing for Vogue magazine at the same time. She doesn’t care about Americans. All she cares about is power. pic.twitter.com/NNzHu8YKGH — Steve Cortes (@CortesSteve) October 11, 2024

Update on things Kamala Harris was doing while Americans were drowning in a hurricane: – Fundraiser in San Francisco

– Call Her Daddy

– Photoshoot with Vogue

– Drinking beer with Colbert

– Calling DeSantis selfish for not talking to her. — Greg Price (@greg_price11) October 11, 2024

Harris, who previously claimed she marinated a pork roast after Biden called off his reelection bid, contradicted herself when she told Vogue she spent hours on the phone on July 21.

After making “about a hundred calls” to political figures, Harris said she and her team continued to plan her next moves at the kitchen table with a large pot of coffee and pizza.

Harris previously appeared on the cover of Vogue for the magazine’s November 2021 issue titled “Vice President Kamala Harris on the Road Ahead.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer also published by the Daily Caller and The Federalist. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.