EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Still Hasn’t Expunged Record for Man Acquitted in Whitmer Kidnap Case

(Christina Urso) Nearly two years ago, a jury found three defendants not guilty of being involved in a so-called conspiracy to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. Eric Molitor, Bill Null, and Mike Null were all accused of providing material support for domestic terrorism, but they were exonerated after a contentious three-week trial.

As has been widely documented, the FBI used a network of at least 12 informants and two undercover agents to foment a criminal conspiracy where none previously existed. Arguably, the real conspiracy was between the FBI, DOJ, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office, and the Michigan State Police.

But despite his acquittal, one of the defendants, Eric Molitor, is still experiencing legal fallout from the case.

On Monday, Molitor went to the Wexford County Sheriff’s Office to apply for a license to purchase a firearm, and was told it could take upwards of a week to get back to him.

Just a day later, Molitor said he was told that “the background check came back with three empty spaces.” He asked the woman managing the background check what that meant. He said he was told, “The background check shows you were arrested and have charges.” Therefore, his background check does not reflect his acquittal.

He was told the three empty spaces are for each branch involved in the case. He was informed that they had called the judiciary, and they said the matter was closed. Then they called the county clerk, and they said it was a closed matter as well, which leaves only the AG’s office. Molitor was told he needed to call the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which he did and left a message, but so far, no one has gotten back to him.

Molitor said he is “taking this personally.”

“Five months after the acquittal I had not received my weapons and other items that were seized. I found out I was still getting pinged for the charges on background checks, so I called the FBI, and asked them to investigate it, to make sure that is what it was,” he said in an interview.

Molitor ended received his items back and assumed that the issue was resolved. The Null brothers, his co-defendants, got their items back right away and were able to get their CPLs, unlike Molitor.

No one informed Molitor that he had to get his record expunged after his acquittal. His co-defendants did not have to get their records expunged, so he said he is not sure why this is required for him specifically.

Molitor said his record has been affecting his ability to obtain gainful employment, as he is still getting pinged for two felony charges. He wonders why he had not been able to get any work since his acquittal. For much of the last two years, he had no idea charges were still on his record.

Along with his employment situation, Molitor said he still hasn’t regained custody of his children.

“I still don’t have them back. They never should have been taken from me in the first place,” he said.

Then, there’s the trauma of nearly having one’s life destroyed by a government conspiracy.

“I actually have complex PTSD, which I never heard of that before I was told I have it. I remember what I was like before the raid, and now I don’t trust anybody,” he said.

“I feel like I am being targeted, and I have no idea why,” he added.

The Michigan Attorney General’s office did not respond to a request for comment.

Christina Urso is an independent filmmaker and a correspondent for Headline USA. Follow her at https://x.com/NotRadix.