Ghislaine Maxwell Reportedly Cleared Trump’s Name in DOJ Interview

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Convicted sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell reportedly told the Justice Department in a recent interview that she never observed President Donald Trump doing anything around her that “caused concern.”

Maxwell was recently interviewed by the DOJ about roughly 100 people who were associated with her and her accomplice, deceased pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. She has an appeal pending before the Supreme Court, and rumors are swirling that President Donald Trump may pardon her in exchange for information about his political enemies.

A potential pardon would give Maxwell every incentive to clear Trump’s name—which is what she did, according to a Wednesday report from ABC News.

“Maxwell said nothing during the interview that would be harmful to President Donald Trump,” ABC reported, citing anonymous sources.

“There is also an audio recording of the interview, the sources said, but it’s not clear whether the administration plans to release the audio to accompany any public release of the transcript,” the outlet added. “The public release of the transcripts could come as soon as this week.”

Maxwell was moved from federal prison in Florida to a cushier, lower-security camp in Texas after her DOJ interview.

Maxwell was previously housed in the “honor dorm” of a low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida.

“Maxwell’s cushy new digs in D South – the so-called ‘honor dorm’ – are reserved for 30 to 40 of the low-security Florida lockup’s best-behaved prisoners,” the Daily Mail reported in March 2024.

