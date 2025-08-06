Wednesday, August 6, 2025

Rep. Randy Fine Meets With Bezalel Smotrich in Israel

Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is visiting Israel during Congress’s August recess and posted on X on Tuesday that he met with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich…

Posted by Headline USA Editor
Donald Trump and Randy Fine. PHOTO: Fine's Twitter/X
Donald Trump and Randy Fine. PHOTO: Fine's Twitter/X

(Dave DeCamp, Antiwar.com) Rep. Randy Fine (R-FL) is visiting Israel during Congress’s August recess and posted on X on Tuesday that he met with Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich. Both Fine and Smotrich have a history of calling for violence against Palestinians and are openly in support of starving Palestinian civilians.

“It was an honor to meet with Israeli Finance Minister [Bezalel] Smotrich today and to talk about our mutual fight to save Western Civilization,” Fine said. “I look forward to working together.”

The meeting comes about two weeks after Fine said that Palestinians in Gaza should “starve away” in a post that was a response to the news that 15 Palestinians had died of malnutrition due to the Israeli siege. At the same time, Fine also claimed the story was fake, even though many of the deaths were corroborated by photos and interviews with family members.

Smotrich has been one of the leading proponents in the Israeli government for the starvation blockade on Gaza. Last year, he said that it may be “moral and justified” for Israel to starve two million Palestinians to death, but that the world won’t let Israel do that.

“We can’t, in the current global reality, manage a war. Nobody will let us cause 2 million civilians to die of hunger even though it might be justified and moral until our hostages are returned,” he said.

Smotrich is also openly in favor of completely destroying Gaza and the ethnic cleansing of its Palestinian population. Despite his views, he still lands meetings with US politicians. Besides meeting with Fine on Tuesday, Smotrich also hosted Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the daughter of US Ambassador to Israel Mike Huckabee.

“I met today with Arkansas Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders during her visit to Israel,” Smotrich wrote on X. “The meeting focused on strengthening ties and potential collaborations in the fields of economy, security, and agriculture, as well as forming a moral front in support of the State of Israel.”

This article originally appeared at Antiwar.com.

 

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
EXCLUSIVE: Michigan AG Still Hasn’t Expunged Record for Man Acquitted in Whitmer Kidnap Case
Next article
Trump Threatens DC Takeover after a Black Mob Assaults DOGE Employee ‘Big Balls’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2025 HeadlineUSA.com