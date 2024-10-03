Quantcast
Thursday, October 3, 2024

Kamala Ripped for Hollywood Homecoming Shindig as Hurricane Helene Victims Went Homeless

'The devastation was ongoing. How dare she! ...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a campaign event at Hendrick Center for Automotive Excellence on the Scott Northern Wake Campus of Wake Tech Community College in Raleigh, N.C., Friday, Aug. 16, 2024. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Kamala Harris sure is a force to be reckoned with—just ask Hurricane Helene, which couldn’t rain on the vice president’s Hollywood soirée. 

Harris returned to California this weekend for a lavish fundraiser with celebrities and Hollywood executives, just as millions of Americans braced for the destruction of Helene last Thursday.  

The tropical cyclone, which made landfall on Sept. 26, left over 160 people dead, with many others still missing. 

“Oh, it’s good to be home!” Haris reportedly shouted at Sunday’s campaign fundraiser at the JW Marriott in downtown Los Angeles, where she collected over $28 million in donations.

Likely aware of the bad optics, Harris abruptly ended her campaign tour to return to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

While Harris momentarily visited the Federal Emergency Management Agency headquarters earlier this week, she came under fire for dodging the annual hurricane preparedness briefings initiated under the Trump-Pence administration. 

“Harris hasn’t demonstrated the ability — or desire — to do the apolitical parts of the job that have a huge impact on our lives,” a former Pence aide said in an interview with the New York Post. “Why should Americans trust her to start in the Oval Office?” 

Trump held pre-hurricane briefings every year of his administration. President Joe Biden followed suit in 2021, 2022 and 2023. However, Harris was noticeably absent from each one. 

Former acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf didn’t hold back, condemning Harris for her absence. “It doesn’t seem like she wants to roll up her sleeves and actually get into the governing of the country, which is hard to do. It’s not glamorous. It’s a lot of briefings,” Wolf said. 

“My guess is she would act the very same way [as president], which is hands off — ‘I’m not going to run the country. I’m going to put a team together, and they’ll run it, and I’ll kind of talk about it,’ which is obviously a very different model than what President Trump did,” Wolf added. 

Podcast host Megyn Kelly echoed these sentiments on the Monday episode of her podcast on YouTube. 

“Last night, well into the devastation, the loss of life, men, women, children, pets, the entire devastation and destruction of communities, Kamala Harris attended an L.A. fundraiser,” Kelly said, as reported by Breitbart. “The devastation was ongoing. How dare she!” 

