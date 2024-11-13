Quantcast
Tuesday, November 12, 2024

Chris Wallace ‘Leaves’ CNN to ‘Explore Podcasting’

'You’re Boring! Nobody Cares!'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Chris Wallace
Chris Wallace / PHOTO: Associated Press

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) Chris Wallace recently announced that he left CNN to “explore podcasting.”

This resulted in conservatives mocking him online and reminding him that people need to care about what you have to say for the podcast to succeed.

“This is the first time in 55 years I‘ve been between jobs,” Wallace told the Daily Beast. “I am actually excited and liberated by that.”

He also talked about the fact that he doesn’t know anything about running a podcast.

“Not knowing is part of the challenge. I‘m waiting to see what comes over the transom. It might be something that I haven’t thought of at all,” Wallace said.

The Daily Beast reported that CNN allegedly wanted to keep Wallace, but he still decided to quit the network to become independent. Wallace told the news source that he quit CNN not because he hated the network.

“I have nothing but positive things to say. CNN has been very good to me,” he said.

CNN also responded to multiple news sources regarding Wallace leaving the network.

“Chris Wallace is one of the most respected political journalists in the news business with a unique track record across radio, print, broadcast television, cable television and streaming,” CNN CEO and Chairman Mark Thompson said in a statement to the Washington Examiner. “We want to thank him for the dedication and wisdom he’s brought to all his work at CNN and to wish him the very best for the future.”

Conservatives on Twitter also responded to the recent news.

“[Seventy-seven-year-old] Chris Wallace will quit CNN and walk away from a seven-figure salary rather than renegotiate his contract. His plan is to go into independent streaming or podcasting, pointing to Joe Rogan and Charlamagne tha God’s reach as inspiration,” Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk wrote.

He then said that the reason why Wallace made this decision was because the legacy media was dying.

“Legacy news outlets are losing viewers, but even more [importantly], they’re losing their power to set narratives. Trump’s 2024 landslide could very well be the death knell for the MSM as mainstays of old-fashioned outlets run for the exits. You are the media now,” he wrote.

Independent journalist Kyle Becker agreed with Kirk, adding that Wallace may not succeed outside the legacy media because he is the establishment’s product who doesn’t understand that you need to be “honest, hard-working, and sincere to build trust” of Americans.

Other conservatives also mocked Wallace, claiming that they never cared about him in the first place.

The recent news came after CNN and MSNBC announced their ratings tanked after the 2024 election and Donald Trump’s victory.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
