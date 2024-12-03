Carville Calls for Audit of Kamala’s Profligate Spending on Dud Campaign

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) Longtime Democrat strategist James Carville last week called on his party to audit Kamala Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign in order to find out what happened to the money spent by her political team.

Carville suggested on a Thanksgiving Day episode of Politicon’s “Politics War Room” that the total amount raised by the campaign, combined with the amount raised on her behalf by Harris-supporting super-PAC Future Forward, may have exceeded the gross domestic product of the world’s 20 poorest countries.

“I’m telling you, without complete transparency, the campaign—we think—raised a billion and a half dollars,” said Carville, who managed former President Bill Clinton’s successful campaigns in the 1990s.

Based on the last quarterly fundraising figures from Future Forward, which reported a $900 war chest, “we can assume that they got to a billion before the election,” Carville continued. “That’s two and a half freaking billion dollars.”

Sources told Politico and NewsNation that Harris’s campaign was roughly $20 million in debt following the Nov. 5 loss to Donald Trump. As a result, they have continued to ask for donations in the weeks after their electoral defeat.

The campaign expenditures have now faced growing scrutiny, with a recent New York Times article exploring how it went through $1.5 billion dollars during an abbreviated, 15-week stint following the withdrawal of President Joe Biden.

Among other things, reports have emerged that Harris offered hefty fees to celebrities and influencers, including Oprah Winfrey and Al Sharpton, in return for their support.

Carville said supporters deserved to have a fuller picture concerning the spending habits of the Harris campaign.

“We’re going to audit the campaign,” he said. “We’re going to audit Future Forward. We’re going to audit the DNC so people can know.”

Donors in particular have expressed outrage over the Harris campaign’s record-breaking haul having evaporated after the resounding defeat, as well as the vice president’s tone-deaf response.

In a donor call last week while vacationing in Hawaii, Harris appeared drunk and deflected talk of mass layoffs at the Democratic National Committee by sharing holiday recipes.

Carville warned that the campaign’s excessive and careless spending damage may do to the Democratic Party going forward.

“The resistance is going to have trouble raising money,” he said, referring to the well-funded cabal of disloyal government entities, billionaire oligarchs and woke corporations that colluded to defeat President-elect Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

“These fundraisers are burnt,” he added. “They’re really pissed now, and the damage that the 2024 campaign has done—the damage that this decade has done to the Democratic brand—is almost unfathomable.”