Quantcast
Monday, November 11, 2024

Dem. Operative Who Raised $50M for Clinton, Obama Explains Why She Voted for Trump

'It felt like the biggest middle finger I’ve ever raised to the party I’d supported for most of my adult life. When he won, I was utterly euphoric...'

Posted by Julianna Frieman

(Julianna FriemanHeadline USA) Former Democrat operative Evan Barker, who raised roughly $50 million in funds for Democrats throughout her career, recently revealed why she broke from the party and cast her ballot for Republican President-elect Donald Trump.

Barker admitted she was “one of those people who laid [sic] in bed for three days” when Trump defeated Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton in 2016. However, she explained Democrats losing touch with their constituents prompted her to cross the aisle.

“On Tuesday, I voted for Donald Trump,” she said in an article published Saturday for the Free Press.

“It felt like the biggest middle finger I’ve ever raised to the party I’d supported for most of my adult life,” she added. “When he won, I was utterly euphoric.”

Barker said uber-wealthy talk-show host Oprah Winfrey’s “tone-deaf speech” stumping for Vice President Kamala Harris was what pushed her over the edge to support Trump.

“A larger than life Hollywood billionaire so far removed from the experience of average Americans—indeed, from her own experience growing up poor in rural Mississippi—her presence was dumbfounding to me,” Barker wrote. “She said nothing that spoke to the Americans who had once constituted the Democratic base.”

Winfrey reportedly even charged Harris’s campaign $1 million for the handful of appearances she made with the candidate.

While finishing high school, Barker worked as an intern on former President Barack Obama’s 2008 campaign at age 17. She then served as a field organizer for Clinton’s unsuccessful 2016 campaign, later becoming a consultant for several Democrat U.S. House and Senate campaigns and Soros-backed district attorney races by age 26.

Barker does not consider herself a Democrat anymore, but she would not say she is a Republican. She said she has “no regrets” for her vote, despite losing friends and facing social challenges.

“I could scarcely believe I was cheering with the crowd as each swing state turned red,” she wrote. “But I was, and I felt the same sense of elation I felt when Obama won in 2008.”

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Granddaughter of Donald Trump Goes Behind the Scenes on Election Night
Next article
MSNBC and CNN Ratings Tank Following Election

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com