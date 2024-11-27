Quantcast
Tuesday, November 26, 2024

DNC Union Announces GoFundMe in Response to Committee Layoffs

'We are heartbroken to see our colleagues–who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot–depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected...'

Posted by Matthew Doarnberger
Democratic National Convention
Workers prepare for the Democratic National Convention at the United Center in Chicago. / PHOTO: AP

(Matthew Doarnberger, Headline USA) The staff union that represents members of the Democratic National Committee has created a GoFundMe page to raise money for staffers who were recently laid off.

Members of the union claim on the fundraising page that two thirds of the staffers were let go last week with little notice and no severance.

DNC staff union organizer Jill Brownfield expressed her frustration over the lack of money given by the DNC amid the abrupt layoffs.

“We are heartbroken to see our colleagues–who dedicated countless hours to electing Democrats up and down the ballot–depart under these circumstances, and we are furious with DNC leadership for failing to provide severance to those affected,” Brownfield said.

In response, a DNC spokesperson told Fox News Digital that parting ways with the employees was a difficult decision.

But it was also stressed that the DNC had met the terms of their agreement with the union.

“Every cycle, political organizations scale up to meet the demands, and as the cycle comes to a close, it’s a tough reality of our industry that we must part with talented, hardworking staff,” the spokesperson said.

They stressed that the DNC had met the terms of their agreement with the union.

“While the DNC has met the terms of the union agreement negotiated by the CBA, we share the entire DNC family’s frustration and continue to provide resources to all members of the team to support them in this transition,” the spokesperson continued.

The lack of severance paid to the staffers after their departure looks even more shocking after reports surfaced from the New York Times that the Harris campaign spent roughly $100 million per week trying to get her elected president.

Officials for the union say that the money raised by the GoFundMe will be equally distributed to any laid off member opting to receive the funds.

The initial target amount for the GoFundMe page was set at $25,000.

As of this writing, close to $18,000 was raised.

