Sunday, December 1, 2024

Kamala Still Begging for Cash to Settle $20M Debt Weeks After Election

'When I got yet another request from the Harris campaign for me to pony up. Quite frankly I thought it was insulting...'

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Kamala Harris
Kamala Harris on 60 Minutes (Screenshot via 60 Minutes' YouTube)

(Luis CornelioHeadline USAWhere’s Willie Brown when you need him?

Vice President Kamala Harris is still soliciting donations for her failed presidential campaign—nearly a month after most Americans rejected her candidacy, the New York Post reported Saturday. 

A recent email sent by the Harris campaign suggested that the donations would be used to fight against President-elect Donald Trump and his agenda. This comes despite the current administration’s term ending in less than two months. 

“With Trump nominating MAGA loyalists left and right, there is nothing more important than making sure we can fight back and hold him accountable,” the email read, according to the Post. “That’s why we need you to step up today. Yes, today.” 

It added, “Our records show that you haven’t pitched in to support our Harris Fight Fund program yet. We know the election didn’t turn out as we’d hoped, but we’re not backing down.” 

Harris conveniently failed to disclose that the current donations are likely to be used to pay off the campaign’s alleged $20 million debt, after wasting $1.5 billion in just 15 weeks. 

In an interview with the Post, Democratic strategist Jon Reinish said Harris’s donation requests are “galling.” 

He said, “When I got yet another request from the Harris campaign for me to pony up. Quite frankly I thought it was insulting.” 

As reported by the Washington Examiner, Harris spent the billion-dollar figure in baffling expenditures, including $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions for an interview and a six-figure sum to create a set for her controversial appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast. 

Similarly, rapper Cardi B was rumored to have been paid by Harris for her endorsement, but she dispelled that rumor on social media.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!!” she wrote on X, referring to her children. “I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.” 

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Buh-Bye Wray: Trump Nominates Kash Patel to Purge FBI of Corruption

