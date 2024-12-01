Kamala Still Begging for Cash to Settle $20M Debt Weeks After Election

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Where’s Willie Brown when you need him?

Vice President Kamala Harris is still soliciting donations for her failed presidential campaign—nearly a month after most Americans rejected her candidacy, the New York Post reported Saturday.

A recent email sent by the Harris campaign suggested that the donations would be used to fight against President-elect Donald Trump and his agenda. This comes despite the current administration’s term ending in less than two months.

“With Trump nominating MAGA loyalists left and right, there is nothing more important than making sure we can fight back and hold him accountable,” the email read, according to the Post. “That’s why we need you to step up today. Yes, today.”

It added, “Our records show that you haven’t pitched in to support our Harris Fight Fund program yet. We know the election didn’t turn out as we’d hoped, but we’re not backing down.”

Harris conveniently failed to disclose that the current donations are likely to be used to pay off the campaign’s alleged $20 million debt, after wasting $1.5 billion in just 15 weeks.

In an interview with the Post, Democratic strategist Jon Reinish said Harris’s donation requests are “galling.”

He said, “When I got yet another request from the Harris campaign for me to pony up. Quite frankly I thought it was insulting.”

As reported by the Washington Examiner, Harris spent the billion-dollar figure in baffling expenditures, including $1 million to Oprah Winfrey’s Harpo Productions for an interview and a six-figure sum to create a set for her controversial appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast.

Insane gaslighting. Oprah Winfrey, who organized an “inspiring” town hall in support of Kamala Harris, got paid $1 million. When someone asked her on tape if she got paid that $1 million, she flat out denied. Records show otherwise. pic.twitter.com/W3QPoeMJLT — Kartikeya Tanna (@KartikeyaTanna) November 12, 2024

Similarly, rapper Cardi B was rumored to have been paid by Harris for her endorsement, but she dispelled that rumor on social media.

“I didn’t get paid a dollar and that’s on my three!!!” she wrote on X, referring to her children. “I actually came out of pocket for glam and travel because it’s somewhere I wanted to be.”