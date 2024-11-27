Harris Donor ‘Stunned’ as Kamala Shakes Off Fired Staffers for Thanksgiving Recipe

(Julianna Frieman, Headline USA) Lindy Li, a member of the Democratic National Committee’s finance committee, said she was “stunned” when Vice President Kamala Harris spoke about her Thanksgiving recipe on a call with donors instead of taking responsibility for her campaign’s defeat.

Li, who donated to the Harris campaign, explained that Harris held two post-election phone calls for her top donors and grassroots supporters.

She told NewsNation that she was texting her fellow donors as the failed Democrat nominee took a “self-congratulatory” tone.

“We were amazed by how self-congratulatory the time was,” Li said. “The call was about 20, 30 minutes. I don’t recall anyone taking responsibility for the fact that we spent about $2 billion across the super PAC in the campaign and came up so significantly short.”

Li mentioned how Harris lost all seven battleground states—Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, North Carolina, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin—to President-elect Donald Trump.

The DNC official added that on the call, Harris was praised as a “visionary leader” before dishing out what was on the menu for Thanksgiving dinner.

“I believe at one moment during the call, she was talking about her Thanksgiving recipe,” Li told NewsNation.

Li added she was surprised by the vice president not addressing the defeat.

“I don’t say this with any malice or anything, I’m just merely conveying what happened,” she added. “I think I was stunned to hear that given just the extent and brutality of the loss and the fact that DNC staffers, two-thirds, at least two-thirds have been fired.”

Li expressed her surprise that the Democrats did not try to learn from Trump’s win and instead doubled down on propping themselves up.

“It was really just patting each other on the back, congratulating each other on I’m not sure what, and saying, ‘We’ll see you for Christmas!’” she said.

Julianna Frieman is a freelance writer published by the Daily Caller, Headline USA, The Federalist, and The American Spectator. Follow her on Twitter at @JuliannaFrieman.