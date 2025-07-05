Death Toll Climbs to 27 after 3 Campers Found in Texas Hill Country Flooding

(The Center Square) At least 27 people are dead and dozens remain missing after flash floods overwhelmed communities along the Guadalupe River in Texas Hill Country.

The death toll climbed Saturday after three missing campers from Camp Mystic in Hunt, Texas, were found dead. Search and rescue teams continue to look for more than 20 girls from Camp Mystic, where they were attending an all-girls private Christian camp.

Nine of the 27 confirmed dead were children, 18 were adults, the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office said.

More than a foot of rain hit the region into Friday morning, pushing a 20-foot storm surge of water down the Guadalupe, according to the Kerr County Sheriff’s Office. The river rose 25 feet in less than an hour, officials said. More rain and flooding is expected in the region Saturday and Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

Video showing the arrival of the flash flood in Texas which has taken the lives of so many young innocent girls. Where did this wave come from, no mountains in Texas as far as I’m aware 😢 #TexasFlood pic.twitter.com/y21lzmxJyu — Truth Pixie (@PixieTruth) July 5, 2025

“Heavy rainfall and flooding concerns remain for today across Central Texas and the Hill Country, with scattered thunderstorms expected this afternoon and evening,” the National Weather Service posted on its website.

“A Flood Watch has been issued through 7 PM Saturday. Additional rainfall amounts of 2-4 inches are possible with isolated pockets of 10 inches somewhere in the watch area,” NWS said. “It is very difficult to pinpoint where exactly the isolated heavy amounts will occur in this pattern.”

Video posted to social media shows helicopters lifting survivors from heavily flooded areas. Hundreds have been rescued so far, state and local officials said.

The Texas National Guard and U.S. Coast Guard were deployed to help with the search and rescue efforts.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott declared a state of emergency for 15 counties, and more could be added to the llst.

“This is a time when we, as a state, need God more than ever,” Abbott said in a statement. “The one thing I hear the most are the prayers that are being sent for those who are in harm’s way. There is an extraordinary collaboration to make sure that we address everybody’s concern as quickly as possible. As part of this, I am signing a disaster declaration to ensure counties have access to every tool, strategy, and personnel that the State of Texas can provide to them, which will be limitless.”

President Donald Trump said he was ploying federal help to the region as well.

“Melania and I are praying for all of the families impacted by this horrible tragedy. Our Brave First Responders are on site doing what they do best,” Trump wrote on social media. “GOD BLESS THE FAMILIES, AND GOD BLESS TEXAS.,”

Abbott’s emergency declaration includes the counties of Bandera, Coke, Comal, Concho, Gillespie, Kendall, Kerr, Kimble, Llano, Mason, McCulloch, Menard, Reeves, San Saba and Tom Green.

“The Red Cross is assisting with reunification after this devastating flood. If you are missing someone during this emergency, please call 800.733.2767,” the Kerr Country Sherrif’s Office said.

Reunification centers are set up at Ingram Elementary School, 125 Brave Run W, Ingram, and The Arcadia Live Theater, 717 Water St, Kerrville.