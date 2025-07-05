Saturday, July 5, 2025

Green Officially Resigns from Congress

The vote on the 'big beautiful bill" was his last...

Mark Green
Mark Green / PHOTO: AP

(, The Center Square) U.S. Rep Mark Green, R-Tenn., announced his official resignation on Friday, July 4, a date he said he selected on purpose.

Green, who chairs the House Homeland Security Committee, said in June he was stepping down from Congress for an opportunity in the private sector. He said in a video published Friday on X that he will start a new business.

“While I cannot give the details here, I will be doing something specifically designed to help America compete against the CCP (Chinese Communist Party), but this time in business,” Green said.

Green served in the Tennessee Senate from 2013 to 2018. He won Tennessee’s Seventh District Congressional seat in 2018 after incumbent Marsha Blackburn decided to run for Senate.

The vote on the ‘big beautiful bill” was his last, Green said in a post on X.

“My time here started with a fire to serve veterans, it continued with leading the historic impeachment of a cabinet secretary, and now it ends with achieving real border security. I am grateful my last vote was for the one Big Beautiful Bill,” Green said.

Candidates began lining up in June to replace Green. Matt Van Epps, who served as commissioner of the Tennessee Department of General Services, Tennessee state Rep. Jay Reedy, Montgomery County Commissioner Jason Knight and combat veteran Jon Thorpe have announced their intentions.

State Rep. Jody Barrett said on X that he is praying about a possible run and could make a decision as soon as next week.

