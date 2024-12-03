Quantcast
Charlamagne Tha God Slams Dems over Hunter Biden’s Pardon

'[Biden’s pardon] also shows me elected officials can do whatever they want as long as they have the political will and courage to do it...'

Charlamagne Tha God
Charlamagne Tha God / IMAGE: The Daily Show via YouTube

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Radio host Charlamagne tha God slammed Democrats Monday after President Joe Biden pardoned his son Hunter.

“I just want Democrats to stop acting like they are on this moral high ground politically, when they have shown us they’re not,” he said.

The “Breakfast Club” co-host criticized how Vice President Kamala Harris did not go through  the traditional process to run when Biden withdrew from his reelection campaign.

“Whether it’s skipping the primary process when Biden stepped down to things like Biden pardoning his son,” he continued. “Stop acting like you all are the pure party and Republicans aren’t.”

Charlamagne also ripped Joe Biden for claiming his son was singled out in his statement when he pardoned Hunter Biden.

“Hunter was singled out because he broke the law. That’s number one,” Charlamagne said. “He was singled out because he had an illegal gun and tax evasion charges, not because he was the president’s son.”

Joe Biden claimed his election to the presidency caused his son to be “unfairly” charged.

“No reasonable person who looks at the facts of Hunter’s cases can reach any other conclusion than Hunter was singled out only because he is my son–and that is wrong,” the president said.

Biden’s pardon stretched all the way from Jan. 1, 2014, through Dec. 1, 2024.

 

Charlamagne also said the pardon showed elected officials essentially have no rules.

“[Biden’s pardon] also shows me elected officials can do whatever they want as long as they have the political will and courage to do it,” he added.

Comedian Jon Stewart also decided to poke fun at Democrats as members of the party previously said the lack of pardon meant Democrats respect the laws.

He said Democrats are “getting caught creating a purity test for a system that they can’t seem to pass themselves.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
