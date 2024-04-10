ANOTHER Red State May Boot Biden from Ballot Due to Late Convention

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Joe Biden encountered yet another obstacle in his tumultuous re-election campaign as Alabama cautioned that he might fail to meet the state’s deadline for filing the delegate count.

Missing such a deadline would result in Biden’s exclusion from the state’s general election ballot.

In a Monday letter addressed to the Alabama Democratic Party and the Democratic National Committee, Alabama Secretary of State Wes Allen warned that if Democrats proceeded with the convention as scheduled, they risked missing the delegate certification deadline.

The DNC convention is slated for Aug. 19, 2024—four days after the Alabama deadline. In the letter, Allen cautioned that the law mandated the state’s secretary of state to certify the delegates before this date.

“The certificate of nomination must be signed by the presiding officer and secretary of the convention and by the chair of the state executive committee of the political party making the nomination,” Allen wrote, according to Fox News.

Expanding on the potential repercussions of missing the deadline, Allen added: “If this Office has not received a valid certificate of nomination from the Democratic Party following its convention by the statutory deadline, I will be unable to certify the names of the Democratic Party’s candidates for President and Vice President for ballot preparation for the 2024 general election.”

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison, mentioned in Allen’s letter, did not immediately respond to Headline USA’s request for comments. Headline USA extended the opportunity for the chair to explain the committee’s decision in a follow-up story.

Allen’s letter follows a similar warning issued by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose to the DNC on Friday

“The Democratic National Convention is scheduled to convene on August 19, 2024, which occurs more than a week after the August 7 deadline to certify a presidential candidate to the office,” said Paul Disantis, chief legal counsel at the Secretary of State’s office.