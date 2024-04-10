Jemele Hill Accuses The Rock of ‘Cowardice’ For Not Endorsing Biden Again

(Headline USA) Professional race-baiter and sports commentator Jemele Hill accused actor Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson of “political cowardice” this week after he said he would not endorse President Joe Biden again ahead of November’s election, The Spun reported.

Johnson told Fox News’s Will Cain over the weekend that he regretted endorsing Biden back in 2020, acknowledging that his decision to do so ended up being “divisive.” He also made it clear that he would not endorse Biden—nor any other candidate—this election cycle.

“I wouldn’t do that because my goal is to bring our country together. I believe in that in my DNA,” Johnson said. “In the spirit of that, there’s gonna be no endorsement. Not that I’m afraid of it at all, but it’s just I realize that this level of influence, I’m going to keep my politics to myself. I think it’s between me and the ballot box.”

In response, Hill said Johnson’s explanation was “the most statement non-statement I’ve ever heard” during an interview for “The Dan Le Batard Show” on Monday.



“That’s the kind of, frankly, political cowardice that’s hard to respect,” Hill said.

“I don’t understand how Joe Biden is the divisive one when what he’s running against is pushing bigotry, xenophobia, every other phobia and ‘ism’ you could possibly name,” she continued. “That is what they’re literally campaigning on.”

Hill went on to accuse Johnson of essentially giving his support to “the side that is only pushing division,” referring to former President Donald Trump.

Johnson has not said he supports Trump.

Johnson is not the only celebrity to announce that he will not endorse any candidate in 2024. Rapper Cardi B announced last November that she likewise would not provide an endorsement. She also had endorsed Biden in the 2020 election against former President Donald Trump.