Afghan on Terror Watch List Arrested after Illegally Crossing Border, Living in U.S. for a Year

(Headline USA) An Afghan national on the terrorism watch list was apprehended by Immigration and Customs Enforcement this week after he illegally crossed the southern border and spent more than a year in the country.

Mohammed Kharwin is a member of Hezb-e-Islami, a radical Islamist terror group responsible for attacks in Afghanistan that killed at least nine American soldiers and civilians from 2013 to 2015, according to the Department of Homeland Security.

DHS revealed that Kharwin was first apprehended in March 2023 after crossing the southern border illegally near San Ysidro, California. Kharwin was allegedly not on the U.S. terror watch list at the time of the arrest and was referred to ICE, which then released him into the country.

But in February 2024, Kharwin was officially added to the terror watchlist after DHS obtained “derogatory” new information on him. In February, ICE was notified and arrested Kharwin in San Antonio, Texas, according to the agency.

A source familiar with the matter insisted to NBC News that, “based on the information currently available, there is no reason to believe this individual entered the country as part of a terrorist mission.”

During a court appearance last month, DHS prosecutors seeking Kharwin’s detention did not tell the federal immigration judge that Kharwin was on the terror watch list, instead arguing that he was a possible flight risk. As a result, the judge ordered Kharwin released on bond.

As of last week, Kharwin once again was taken into federal custody.

“DHS takes seriously its responsibility to ensure that those who enter the country don’t pose a threat to our national security,” a DHS spokesperson claimed in a statement.

“If an individual poses a threat to national security or public safety, we deny admission, detain, remove, or refer them to other federal agencies for further vetting, investigation and/or prosecution as appropriate,” the statement said.

When asked why the DHS did not accurately identify Kharwin as a potential terror threat the first time he was detained, the DHS spokesperson claimed,

“Vetting is a point-in-time check that evaluates information available to the U.S. Government at that time,” the spokesperson said. “If individuals who have entered the country are later found to be associated with information indicating a potential national security or public safety concern, DHS and our federal partners have procedures in place to investigate and take appropriate act.”

The latest example of DHS ineptitude comes as Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas faces impeachment hearings for his dereliction of duty.

He was slammed this week during Senate testimony by Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., who noted the broad consensus that Mayorkas was intentionally inflicting chaos at the border for political reasons.

“Isn’t it true, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts for allocating electoral votes?” he asked—to which Mayorkas responded by playing dumb.