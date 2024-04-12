Biden Judge Dresses Down DOJ for Hypocrisy over House Subpoenas

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) A federal judge appointed by President Joe Biden ripped the Department of Justice on Friday for its double standard in ignoring Hunter Biden-related subpoenas issued in the House impeachment probe of his father, Politico reported.
U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes accused DOJ officials of hypocrisy for charging former Trump advisor Peter Navarro with contempt of Congress, despite encouraging Biden officials to do the exact same thing for which Navarro is currently serving a four-month prison sentence.
“There’s a person in jail right now because you all brought a criminal lawsuit against him because he did not appear for a House subpoena,” Reyes said, alluding to Navarro, who ignored a subpoena from House Democrats’ partisan Jan. 6 Committee.
Reyes was commenting on the case because the House Judiciary Committee sued last month in an attempt to enforce its subpoena of DOJ attorneys Mark Daly and Jack Morgan, both of whom were to testify related to the impeachment probe.
“The Committee’s need for Daly’s and Morgan’s testimony was urgent,” the Republicans’ motion for the emergency order said. “Every day that they defy the Committee’s Subpoenas delays and hinders its investigation at a time when the Committee is seeking to conclude its fact gathering.”
Daly and Morgan were assigned to the Justice Department’s probe into Hunter Biden’s finances, which, thus far, has resulted in 12 charges after other whistleblowers testified in Congressional committee about the pair’s efforts to slow-walk—and ultimately derail—the criminal investigation into the president’s son.
Reyes accused them of “flouting those subpoenas” and believing wrongly that they “don’t have to show up.”
The judge also pointed out that the DOJ already has thrown one of its political adversaries in jail for the same thing, with ex-Trump campaign adviser and conservative impresario Steve Bannon facing the possibility of a jail sentence, as well.
“I think it’s quite rich you guys pursue criminal investigations and put people in jail for not showing up,” she said, adding that they excused themselves of needing to follow the law.
Republicans in Congress have argued that the testimony of the two lawyers is crucial for their impeachment probe, but the DOJ laughably claimed in response that such testimony would violate the separation of powers—a political doctrine that the American left has proudly ignored for decades.