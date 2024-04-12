Trump Campaign Wants Debate w/ Biden ‘Much Earlier’

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) The Trump campaign called for the upcoming 2024 presidential debates to take place “much earlier” than initially proposed by the debate commission, with Donald Trump saying that he is “totally committed” to debating Joe Biden “anytime, anywhere, anyplace.”

The letter that was written by Trump co-campaign managers Susie Wiles and Chris LaCivita and sent on Apr. 11, 2024, to the Commission on Presidential Debates co-chairs Frank Farenkopf Jr. and Antonia Hernandez was obtained by Fox News.

“While the Commission on Presidential Debates has already announced three presidential debates and a vice-presidential debate to occur later this year, we are in favor of these debates beginning much earlier,” the letter said, adding that the reason why they think that should be the case is that “voting is beginning earlier and earlier” and that, in 2020, “tens of millions of Americans had already voted by the time of the first debate.”

Trump said in an Apr. 11, 2024, interview with Fox News it is “very important to have the debates now because the country is doing so badly.”

Among the examples of the United States “doing so badly” that were used by Trump were the crisis at the southern border, national security, America’s standing on the world stage, rising crime, the economy and other issues.

“The country is in such trouble. What are Biden’s plans? I would fully accept any debate, anywhere, anytime, anyplace,” Trump said.

When asked if he thought Biden would debate him on the issues that matter most to voters, Trump said he doesn’t care.

“Perhaps he will, perhaps he won’t. I really don’t care. I am totally committed to debating him anytime, anywhere, any place,” he said.

When he was asked about the debate schedule, Trump said “The earlier the better.”