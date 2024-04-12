Quantcast
Sen. Kennedy Rips Into Mayorkas over Border Crisis: ‘You’ve Done Nothing’

'The only people I know in this country who are better off today than they were four years ago are illegal immigrants. And that's as a result of your policy...'

(Headline USA) Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., ripped into Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas this week during a Senate hearing after Mayorkas finally admitted to lawmakers that the southern border “is in crisis,” the Washington Times reported.

Mayorkas has consistently denied that there is a border crisis during his appearances before Congress over the past three years. He now faces impeachment charges brought by the House, which the Senate must now consider before voting to either convict or acquit.

Responding to Mayorkas’s testimony, Kennedy said he doesn’t need any more evidence to know Mayorkas should be impeached.

“You’ve done nothing for four years. Nada, zero, zilch,” said Kennedy.

“In fact, the only people I know in this country who are better off today than they were four years ago are illegal immigrants,” he continued. “And that’s as a result of your policy.”

The senator argued that most Americans “don’t trust” Mayorkas because of the havoc illegal immigration has caused in their communities.

“I don’t hate you for it. I don’t hate anyone, but that’s why you’ve been impeached,” Kennedy said.

“And my colleagues may try to cover it up,” he continued, referring to Senate Democrats’ efforts to avoid bringing the House’s impeachment articles to trial. “They’re going to try to cover it up, but they can’t cover up the facts.”

Kennedy also grilled Mayorkas on whether the Biden administration’s open-border policies have been part of a larger electoral strategy to stack the Democratic voter rolls.

“Isn’t it true, Mr. Secretary, that the number of illegal immigrants that you and President Biden have allowed into our country counts for allocating electoral votes?” he asked.

Mayorkas responded that Kennedy’s accusation was “nothing short of preposterous.”

Kennedy, however, noted that the American people aren’t “stupid enough to believe” anything Mayorkas or President Joe Biden say on this issue.

