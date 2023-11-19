World Leader’s Wifey Opens Up About Love Affair w/ 15-Year-Old… She Was 40

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) In a revealing interview, Brigitte Macron, wife of French President Emmanuel Macron, spoke candidly about her love affair with the world leader, recounting the challenges tied to their odd relationship that began when he was just 15 years old.

Recalling the tumultuous start of their romance, Brigitte candidly expressed her anxiety over dating someone so young

“My head was in a mess,” she told Paris Match on Nov. 14, according to a translation by the Daily Telegraph. “For me, such a young boy was crippling.”

She detailed the upheaval caused by Emmanuel’s parents attempting to send the 15-year-old to a boarding school.

“Emmanuel had to leave for Paris,” she revealed. “I told myself that he would fall in love with someone his [own] age. It didn’t happen.”

Despite expectations, their connection endured and gained public attention during Macron’s presidential campaign in 2017.

At the time, Brigitte explained her pivotal choice to pursue the relationship in an interview with Elle France.

“There are times in your life where you need to make vital choices,” she declared. “And for me, that was it. So, what has been said over the 20 years, it’s insignificant.”

She added, “Of course, we have breakfast together, me and my wrinkles, him with his youth, but it’s like that. If I did not make that choice, I would have missed out on my life.”

As reported by Fox News, the relationship began during Brigitte’s tenure as a drama professor at Catholic Providence in Amiens, where her daughter was a classmate of the young Macron.

The age of consent in France is 15 years, unless there is sexual violence involved. Despite Emmanuel being sent to boarding school, Brigitte continued the relationship.

To shield her children from the fallout, Brigitte opted to wait a decade before marrying Macron. “I took time so I would not wreck their lives,” she confessed in the new interview with Match. “That lasted 10 years, the time to put them on the rails. You can imagine what they were hearing. But I didn’t want to miss out on my life.”