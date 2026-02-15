‘Stacey Abrams Tanks’: Trump Names 60-Ton Warfighting Machine after Foe

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) President Donald Trump on Friday poked fun at Stacey Abrams, the twice-failed Georgia gubernatorial candidate and leftist activist, saying that he named a 60-ton battle tank after her.

Trump made the quip during a speech addressing military families at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, ahead of Valentine’s Day.

“To give you all of the equipment you need, we’re also purchasing 30 new and modified Abrams tanks. Still the best tank, right, still? It was named in honor of Stacey Abrams,” Trump said, drawing laughter from the crowd.

“Only a few very political people would understand that. Congratulations. Thank you very much for a great name, Stacey—but brand new Abrams tanks,” Trump added.

President Trump jokes: The 60-ton M1 Abrams tank was named after former Georgia State Representative Stacey Abrams (pictured right) pic.twitter.com/l72T0keGkq — captive dreamer (@captive_dreamer) February 14, 2026

Trump’s joke prompted many supporters to mock Abrams on X, with some placing her photo next to the M60 tanks.

Abrams, who has not replied to the quip, is best known for her unsuccessful bids for Georgia governor in 2018 and 2022 against Brian Kemp. Headline USA sought comment from her.

She is now largely active on social media and hosts a podcast, where she frequently criticizes Trump.

In recent years, Abrams has faced backlash after her two nonprofits, the New Georgia Project and the New Georgia Project Action Fund, failed to register as political committees despite campaigning on her behalf and were fined $300,000.