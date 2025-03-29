Quantcast
Saturday, March 29, 2025

‘Woke Seeds’ Found at the USDA

'Behind the door at USDA, we found a whole box of the seeds...'

Posted by Maire Clayton
Woke seeds
Woke seeds / IMAGE: @SecRollins via X

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins took to social media Wednesday to share what her team found from former President Joe Biden’s administration: “woke seeds.”

In the roughly one minute video, Rollins showed packs of tomato seeds with the words “growing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at USDA.”

“Behind the door at USDA, we found a whole box of the seeds,” she began. “And listen, we love seeds here at USDA, but check these out. These are specific tomato seeds that are for growing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at USDA.”

President Donald Trump and his administration have been continuously trying to crackdown on eliminating government waste from the prior administration.

“This is why we are completely working to realign under President Trump’s vision our entire government about returning power to the people, about ensuring that we’re putting Americans first, and that we really are going to make America great again, and no longer will we spend tax dollars on diversity, equity, inclusion at USDA,” Rollins added while showing off the seeds.

Rollins appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s Friday podcast and continued to blast the seeds.

“So what in the world, how are we using taxpayer dollars to brand? I guess they thought tomatoes were racist. You know, they kind of think everything’s racist,” she said.

The Department of Government Efficiency claimed Wednesday it found millions of dollars in loans that were being given to children.

“One case of fraud was with the Small Business Administration, where they were handing out loans—$330 million worth of loans—to people under the age of 11,” billionaire Elon Musk claimed. “I think the youngest, Kelly, was a 9-month-old who got a $100,000 loan.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
RFK Jr. Teasingly Shames Obese Governor in Joint Press Conference
Next article
CBO: Mounting Debt Could Slow Growth, Pose ‘Significant Risks’

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com