‘Woke Seeds’ Found at the USDA

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins took to social media Wednesday to share what her team found from former President Joe Biden’s administration: “woke seeds.”

In the roughly one minute video, Rollins showed packs of tomato seeds with the words “growing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at USDA.”

Look what Biden’s team was spending YOUR hard earned money on — unbelievable!🤦🏻‍♀️🍅👀 There will be no more American taxpayer dollars spent on DEI initiatives or #WOKESEEDS at the @USDA. pic.twitter.com/Jzgzx9wA2n — Secretary Brooke Rollins (@SecRollins) March 26, 2025

“Behind the door at USDA, we found a whole box of the seeds,” she began. “And listen, we love seeds here at USDA, but check these out. These are specific tomato seeds that are for growing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility at USDA.”

President Donald Trump and his administration have been continuously trying to crackdown on eliminating government waste from the prior administration.

“This is why we are completely working to realign under President Trump’s vision our entire government about returning power to the people, about ensuring that we’re putting Americans first, and that we really are going to make America great again, and no longer will we spend tax dollars on diversity, equity, inclusion at USDA,” Rollins added while showing off the seeds.

Rollins appeared on Hugh Hewitt’s Friday podcast and continued to blast the seeds.

“So what in the world, how are we using taxpayer dollars to brand? I guess they thought tomatoes were racist. You know, they kind of think everything’s racist,” she said.

The Department of Government Efficiency claimed Wednesday it found millions of dollars in loans that were being given to children.

“One case of fraud was with the Small Business Administration, where they were handing out loans—$330 million worth of loans—to people under the age of 11,” billionaire Elon Musk claimed. “I think the youngest, Kelly, was a 9-month-old who got a $100,000 loan.”