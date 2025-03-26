DOGE Claims a 9-Month Old Baby Received $100k Small Business Loan

(Maire Clayton, Headline USA) President Donald Trump and his administration revealed more ways the government was wasting money in a Monday meeting.

The Department of Government Efficiency found that millions of dollars in loans were being given to children.

“One case of fraud was with the Small Business Administration, where they were handing out loans—$330 million worth of loans—to people under the age of 11,” billionaire Elon Musk claimed. “I think the youngest, Kelly, was a 9-month-old who got a $100,000 loan.”

Elon Musk at The White House cabinet meeting: “A clear case of fraud was with the SBA, they were handing out $330 million worth of loans to people under the age of 11.. The youngest was a 9 month-old, who got a $100,000 loan… That's a very precocious baby” pic.twitter.com/dAt4WWQ3iL — America (@america) March 24, 2025

“That’s a very precocious baby we’re talking about here,” Musk jokingly said to reporters.

No charges have been filed over the alleged baby loan. Musk has made false statements about DOGE findings in the past, including that millions of dollars of condoms were sent to Gaza.

SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler spoke after Musk and noted the crackdown on fraud will not stop.

“We’ve seen, you know, hundreds of billions of dollars of fraud go unprosecuted, so we’re taking that on,” she added. “We have a zero-tolerance policy for fraud, and we continue to crackdown on it and make sure people are held accountable.”

In addition to child loans, Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Lee Zeldin revealed there was a $2 billion grant that former President Joe Biden’s administration approved. The money was given to a climate group that was linked to former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams, according to Fox News.

The Washington Times reported there was an additional $600,000 to study the menstrual cycle of transgender men and a different contract focusing on diversity equity and inclusion within the pest-management industry.

Even more waste was found with a $300,000 contract being used for LGBT farmers in leftist states to have “food justice” education.

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins blasted the misuse of funds during the meeting.

“Again, these are nonsensical. It makes zero sense to use taxpayer dollars to fund these,” she said. “I know these are just a few examples of the hundreds we’ve found.”