RFK Jr. Teasingly Shames Obese Governor in Joint Press Conference

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey better hit the treadmill—at least according to Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Kennedy jokingly called out Morrisey’s weight during a joint live press conference Friday on health efforts in West Virginia. Kennedy, 70, is known for his fit physique and passion for wellness.

“I said to Gov. Morrisey —the first time I saw him—I said, ‘You look like you ate Governor Morrisey,’” Kennedy recalled, referring to their first meeting while working on the presidential transition in Mar-a-Lago.

“There was a lot of talk about getting healthy again,” Kennedy added. “And I’m very happy that he’s invited me to be his personal trainer. I’m going to put him on a really rigorous regimen, and we’re going to put him on a carnivore diet.”

RFK Jr. then asked the crowd if they supported “a public weigh-in once a month” and jokingly promised that once Morrisey lost 30 pounds, he would return to West Virginia for “a celebration and a public weigh-in with him.”

“You’re welcome, Denise!” Kennedy quipped, referring to West Virginia First Lady Denise Morrisey.

In response, Morrisey joked back: “That may be a little more than I bargained for.”

Kennedy was in West Virginia to highlight the Trump administration’s support for state legislation banning harmful food dyes from school lunches.

“West Virginia is leading the nation in passing a bill to clean up our food supply and submitting a waiver to remove soda from SNAP. I commend the 24 states pushing MAHA bills to clean up our food system, improve school lunches, submit waivers to SNAP, and promote patient choice,” Kennedy said in a press statement.

RFK Jr. went viral during the 2024 presidential election after releasing a video of himself lifting weights, proudly showing off his physique.