Whitmer’s Call for Trump Assassination Revisited Before Michigan Rally

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer used coded dogwhistle signals to mobilize left-wing extremists—possibly part of a modern-day MKUltra experiment—in an apparent effort to kill GOP presidential nominee Donald Trump before the 2020 election.

The incident was resurrected by Whitmer’s previous gubernatorial rival, Tudor Dixon, in an X post after the deeply divisive Whitmer attempted to call for “unity” in a statement following the July 13 attack on Trump in Butler, Pa.

Perhaps she should sit this one out since she very clearly called for it to happen. https://t.co/NVewkszoRu pic.twitter.com/g6SmCvdPKj — Tudor Dixon (@TudorDixon) July 14, 2024

The viral screenshot features a sticker saying “86 45” that was propped up in Whitmer’s studio during an October 2020 appearance on Meet the Press.

Trump was the 45th president at the time. While “86”—a term that reportedly comes from 1930s restaurant slang—can mean to eject or remove something, during the Korean War it came to take on another meaning: to shoot something down, in reference to the F-86 fighter jet.

Whitmer’s message was receiving renewed scrutiny during Trump’s rally Saturday in Grand Rapids, Michigan, although he had the benefit of added protection with a beefed-up Secret Service detail after reportedly purging the DEI hires who had been assigned to him last weekend.

Trump also had the added protection of his new running mate, Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, who—if elected—would be the first Marine veteran to serve as vice president.

The event appeared to go off without incident, with Trump drawing a sizeable crowd in the battleground state, which could make Whitmer’s recent efforts to reinforce the state’s election-theft laws more difficult.

Whitmer is best known outside of Michigan for her authoritarian COVID lockdowns and the staged “fednapping,” during which FBI agents attempted to set up a group of right-wing “militia” members in an entrapment campaign, accusing them of a plot to abduct Whitmer—although court proceedings later revealed it was the embedded FBI agents who organized the group and proposed the idea.

Ironically, the governor was discussing that alleged plot with now-disgraced Meet the Press host Chuck Todd while also signaling to leftist subversives such as Antifa that they should attempt to “86” Trump.

Whitmer is currently being floated as one of the top prospects for a presidential ticket should Democrats succeed in nullifying their own primary and ousting presumptive nominee Joe Biden, the incumbent president, from the 2024 race.

If installed in the White House, Whitmer would be the closest thing since Barack Obama to having a George Soros operative in the top seat of power. Although rumors of her being related to Soros have been unsubstantiated, her career was boosted substantially by the Hungarian-born, ex-Nazi oligarch, and she continues to receive significant campaign funding from the Soros network.

Not coincidentally, George Soros’s son and heir, Alex Soros, recently sent a dogwhistle message similar to Whitmer’s, which has come under renewed scrutiny following the Trump assassination attempt.

In January, he posted an image of a bullet hole followed by a second image of $47 (Trump, if re-elected would be the 47th president). Of course, if Biden where ousted prior to the completion of his term, Vice President Kamala Harris would presumably become the 47th president, further confusing matters.

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

Some have loosely tied the Soros family to recent conspiracy theories that link the multitrillion-dollar BlackRock and other key players to the July 13 assassination attempt on Trump, based largely on circumstantial evidence but nonetheless noteworthy enough to warrant an investigation.

The series of apparent coincidences, when viewed in perspective as part of a grander scheme, seems striking—especially after the BlackRock- and DNC-linked cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike caused a global IT meltdown on Friday.

So let me see if I have this Crowdstrike story straight…. When Hillary Clinton was Sec. of State, she was illegally funneling sophisticated weapons through Libya to terrorists in the MidEast in an effort to take out Assad in Syria for Israel. When the weapons transfer went… — Harrison H. Smith ✞ (@HarrisonHSmith) July 21, 2024

Among the computer systems suspiciously impacted by the CrowdStrike malfunction were voting machines in Arizona’s Maricopa County, overseen by another Soros surrogate, Gov. Katie Hobbs.

Those systems are not supposed to be connected to the Internet.

BREAKING: Reports are coming from Maricopa County, Arizona that Dominion voting machines are malfunctioning county-wide as a result of the CrowdStrike outage. Officials have long claimed that the machines are NEVER connected to the internet… you can laugh at those claims now… pic.twitter.com/t5A6SIImKY — George (@BehizyTweets) July 19, 2024

