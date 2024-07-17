Quantcast
Tuesday, July 16, 2024

Trump Purges All Female, DEI Hires from His Secret Service After Their Disastrous Performance

'This makes sense...'

Posted by Dmytro "Henry" Aleksandrov
Donald Trump is helped off the stage at a campaign event in Butler, Pa., on Saturday, July 13, 2024. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently noticed that Donald Trump was exclusively surrounded by male-only Secret Service agents when he attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15, 2024.

The New York Post reported that the most possible explanation for why that was the case was that the three female Secret Service agents were hired because of DEI policies.

This became explicit during the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump when they were panicking, hiding behind other agents’ backs instead of protecting Trump and not being able to put their handguns in the holsters.

Nearly a dozen male agents were spotted surrounding Trump in tight formation as he appeared at the convention. Multiple video clips and photos indicated no female agents were seen close to him.

Some people on social media quickly responded to the news, approving the decision to remove the females since they were not being able to protect Trump.

“This makes sense. Biology gives no f***s to your opinions. This is a better way to protect the man,” one person wrote.

Other people agreed, suggesting that women should not also serve in the military.

“Trump’s new secret service team is all MEN now. During the assassination attempt, women agents were seen fumbling with holsters, hiding behind Trump, and generally being inept. Is security or the military really a good place for women?” the person wrote.

Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle was recently criticized for the assassination attempt because, instead of hiring the best person for the job, she concentrated on pushing DEI propaganda to make sure the department was 30% women by 2030.

“The women I saw up there with the president — they looked like they were running in circles. One didn’t know how to holster, the other one didn’t seem to know what to do, and another one seemed not to be able to find her holster… I saw DEI out there,” former FBI Assistant Director Chris Swecker.

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
MSNBC Admits Biden Came Across as ‘Combative’ in Recent Interview

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com