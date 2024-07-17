Trump Purges All Female, DEI Hires from His Secret Service After Their Disastrous Performance

(Dmytro “Henry” Aleksandrov, Headline USA) It was recently noticed that Donald Trump was exclusively surrounded by male-only Secret Service agents when he attended the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on July 15, 2024.

The New York Post reported that the most possible explanation for why that was the case was that the three female Secret Service agents were hired because of DEI policies.

This became explicit during the July 13, 2024, assassination attempt on Trump when they were panicking, hiding behind other agents’ backs instead of protecting Trump and not being able to put their handguns in the holsters.

Nearly a dozen male agents were spotted surrounding Trump in tight formation as he appeared at the convention. Multiple video clips and photos indicated no female agents were seen close to him.

Some people on social media quickly responded to the news, approving the decision to remove the females since they were not being able to protect Trump.