Quantcast
Thursday, June 20, 2024

Michigan Dems Change Election Laws to Prevent Fraud Detection, Challenges

'I think anytime you open the door and leave a possibility for people to cheat, especially in important things, some subset of people are going to do that...'

Posted by Jacob Bruns

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) GOP lawmakers and election-integrity watchdogs were sounding the alarm after Michigan Democrats passed a series of laws that will prevent vote fraud from being easily detected or challenged in future elections, the Michigan Advance reported.

Republicans in the state outlined some of the Left’s more egregious moves from the past two years at an event in Lansing on Wednesday.

For instance, SBs 603 and 604, which currently await the signature of far-left Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would make it more difficult and expensive to request recounts and would restrict county election canvassers from initiating investigations into vote fraud.

Furthermore, Democrats passed the Michigan Voting Rights Act in 2023, a law which forces all local governments to help minority groups vote—including those who do not speak English and potentially even illegal immigrants.

In light of these radical changes, GOP state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey said Democrats were steadily codifying “the ability to manipulate elections in the law.”

“We’ve heard it said over and over, ‘The 2020 election was the most secure election in American history’—and this is crazy,” Lindsey said. “I think anytime you open the door and leave a possibility for people to cheat, especially in important things, some subset of people are going to do that.”

According to GOP state Sen. James Runestad, the bill goes far beyond federal standards in making it difficult to investigate elections.

He called the Democrats’ actions “a disgusting gutting of our election recount protections” and “a complete disgrace.”

Runestad also insisted that and would make life for county clerks even more challenging.

“It is so draconian,” Runestad said.

“It is all kinds of things where the clerks could be sued if they don’t get equal outcomes for different groups and voting patterns,” he added. “So this is the kind of thing that we’re dealing with in the Legislature.”

George Soros-funded leftist Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, however, maintained it was essential for Democrats to “fortify” democracy against the threat within—that is, against half of the American population.

“We always hope for the best and plan for every contingency,” Benson said, noting that she would “never underestimate how far or how low people would go to interfere with this basic element of American democracy.”

Copyright 2024. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Hunter Biden Could Lose DC Law License Because of Felony Convictions
Next article
Judges’ Botched Bid to Remove Cannon from Trump Case Exposed

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com