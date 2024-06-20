Michigan Dems Change Election Laws to Prevent Fraud Detection, Challenges

(Jacob Bruns, Headline USA) GOP lawmakers and election-integrity watchdogs were sounding the alarm after Michigan Democrats passed a series of laws that will prevent vote fraud from being easily detected or challenged in future elections, the Michigan Advance reported.

Republicans in the state outlined some of the Left’s more egregious moves from the past two years at an event in Lansing on Wednesday.

For instance, SBs 603 and 604, which currently await the signature of far-left Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, would make it more difficult and expensive to request recounts and would restrict county election canvassers from initiating investigations into vote fraud.

Furthermore, Democrats passed the Michigan Voting Rights Act in 2023, a law which forces all local governments to help minority groups vote—including those who do not speak English and potentially even illegal immigrants.

In light of these radical changes, GOP state Sen. Jonathan Lindsey said Democrats were steadily codifying “the ability to manipulate elections in the law.”

“We’ve heard it said over and over, ‘The 2020 election was the most secure election in American history’—and this is crazy,” Lindsey said. “I think anytime you open the door and leave a possibility for people to cheat, especially in important things, some subset of people are going to do that.”

According to GOP state Sen. James Runestad, the bill goes far beyond federal standards in making it difficult to investigate elections.

He called the Democrats’ actions “a disgusting gutting of our election recount protections” and “a complete disgrace.”

Runestad also insisted that and would make life for county clerks even more challenging.

“It is so draconian,” Runestad said.

“It is all kinds of things where the clerks could be sued if they don’t get equal outcomes for different groups and voting patterns,” he added. “So this is the kind of thing that we’re dealing with in the Legislature.”

George Soros-funded leftist Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, however, maintained it was essential for Democrats to “fortify” democracy against the threat within—that is, against half of the American population.

“We always hope for the best and plan for every contingency,” Benson said, noting that she would “never underestimate how far or how low people would go to interfere with this basic element of American democracy.”