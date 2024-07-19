SELLERS: Did Bush Allies Conspire w/ BlackRock, Soros to Off Trump?

(Ben Sellers, Headline USA) Conspiracy theories about what happened at Saturday’s Trump rally in Butler, Pa. are now flying faster and looser than… well, anyway.

Both sides are getting are getting in on the action. Leftists appear to be convinced that the entire event was staged, with former President Donald Trump evidently palming a squib as he smacked his ear.

I hate conspiracy theories

because they avoid the open conspiracies we see with our eyes – for rabbit hole nonsense –

that said – It’s unthinkable that the secret service doesn’t cover the ONE ROOF staring at the stage – zero chance .

Also, no secret service action in… — John Cusack (@johncusack) July 16, 2024

It is unclear whether they regard slain firefighter Corey Comperatore and others injured at the scene as a crisis actors or simply collateral damage, or if their Trump Derangement Syndrome allows them at this point to even process that much information.

Conservatives have gravitated more toward suspicions that it was a setup, given the fact that Trump’s Secret Service detail was desperately underprepared to perform their one job and they, along with local law enforcement, made it all too easy for a 20-year-old nerd who learned how to shoot from YouTube to waltz into position and set up what would have been the perfect kill shot, but for divine intervention.

Regardless, the consensus seems to be that, just like the 2020 election, the facts don’t seem to add up, and government officials’ efforts to circle the wagons and stonewall those seeking answers are doing little to assuage the skeptics.

CNN snaps at Rep. Cory Mills for saying J13 should be investigated. Anchor Kate Bolduan became unhinged. You don’t hate legacy media enough.pic.twitter.com/5mJZokLuG5 — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) July 16, 2024

In an interview Tuesday with CNN’s Kate Bolduan at the Republican National Convention, Rep. Cory Mills, R-Fla., a former Army paratrooper and security specialist for a military contractor, said that the number of bizarre irregularities at least warranted an investigation that examined every credible hypothesis—including a government-linked plot to kill the frontrunner in the 2024 presidential race.

If one can accept that possibility as the underlying premise, then the ensuing questions naturally turn to whodunit, why and how.

AN AXIS OF EVIL

Although the Biden administration enticingly beckons as the low-hanging fruit on the conspiracy tree, some have already posited an alternative culprit—one that some astute left-wing media pointed out was notably absent from the recent GOP convention.

Republican voters are noticing that neither Bush, the last GOP president, nor Pence, Trump's last VP, are willing to appear with Trump at the RNC in Milwaukee. That speaks volumes with a bullhorn… — Thom Hartmann (@Thom_Hartmann) July 17, 2024

According to online theorists, on the day before the assassination attempt, only one company—Austin Private Wealth—shorted its stock in Trump Media and Technology Group (DJT), the holding company that controls Truth Social and, more importantly, has become a symbolic stock-market stand-in for Trump’s own rising and falling fortunes.

A company named Austin Private Wealth LLC shorted 12,000,000 shares of $DJT through a put option. The filing date was July 12th, the day before the assassination attempt on Donald Trump. They manage approximately $1 billion in assets, and this is by far their largest put… pic.twitter.com/GzPD9vxzMm — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 17, 2024

The short sale suggested some sort of an advance knowledge that the stock was likely to fail. Although several other speculators did this in the early days of DJT, when its price rose to unsustainable levels, it has since fallen down to earth, making the short sale much more of a gamble.

Some noted that a similar investment phenomenon happened with two major airlines just prior to the 9/11 terrorist attacks—which conspiracy theorists have long suspected was an inside job perpetrated by the Bush administration to justify war in Iraq, bilk gold from the Federal Reserve or other reasons heretofore unknown.

NEW: Soon-to-be unmasked entities bet that President Trump’s $DJT stock would plummet ONE DAY before the assassination attempt. Shorts against the Truth Social stock more than doubled from July 1 -July 12, meaning, people or large organizations were predicting that by Monday… pic.twitter.com/axj41kmjpQ — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 17, 2024

It turns out, photographer Doug Mills was present for both, capturing the iconic photo of then-President George W. Bush supposedly being notified about the terrorist attacks while reading to a group of schoolchildren, and the series of quick-shutter shots that captured the bullet approaching Trump’s head.

THE NWO’S ARCHITECT

Austin Private Wealth, coincidentally—or, perhaps, not—included as a senior policy director former Secretary of State James A. Baker, a close friend and confidante of the Bush family who also served as chief of staff to George H.W. Bush, Treasury secretary under Ronald Reagan, and chief legal adviser to Dubya during the 2000 election.

It may have been Baker’s foreign policy that helped inspire the “new world order”—which Bush 41 wove into a notorious speech before a joint session of Congress in 1990 extolling the virtues of globalism.

And it may have been Baker who inspired the likes of George Soros to begin leveraging his immense financial resources to elect secretaries of state, district attorneys and other state- and local-level officials who could selectively interpret and enforce the laws at their discretion—a lesson that Democrats learned from their defeat in Florida when the Bushes wielded their institutional power to prevail over Al Gore by halting the count of provisional ballots in left-leaning counties.

To that end, we have Baker to thank, indirectly, at least, for the current lawfare state.

However, the Bush and Soros clans—which may at one point have been rivals jockeying for power and influence in their global playground—found a mutual adversary in the isolationist policies of the Trump administration.

Now, it seems, these strange bedfellows may be working toward the same dark purposes.

The plot thickens. The Bushes, the Soroses, BlackRock. Seems an alliance of dark forces aligned for this devilish deed. — Edward Szall (@realEdwardSzall) July 18, 2024

THE MISSING LINKS

Twitter sleuths linked Austin Private Wealth not only to the Bushes, but also to Soros and to woke investment companies such as BlackRock and Vanguard.

REVEALED: The firm that took the suspicious and enormous bet against President Trump’s Truth Social stock ($DJT) ONE DAY before the assassination attempt is Austin Private Wealth LLC, majority held by George Soros’ Vanguard and BlackRock. Coincidentally, BlackRock, the party… https://t.co/JbRi7aC4Db pic.twitter.com/ipHT63xH6J — DiedSuddenly (@DiedSuddenly_) July 18, 2024

Although the links may be tenuous at times, the bigger question relates to whether the key players had the means and motive to plot such a conspiracy and whether it was strictly profit-driven or connected with a larger framework for how the plutocracy hopes to sway the direction of American politics.

Alarmingly, several other connections have been made between suspected shooter Thomas Crooks and the multitrillion-dollar BlackRock investment firm.

Crooks, 20 at the time of his death, was revealed to have been featured in a commercial for the company while in high school.

EXCLUSIVE: 🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨 Thomas Matthew Crooks, the 20 year old shooter who tried assassinating President Donald Trump at his campaign rally in Butler, Pennsylvania last night, was featured in a BlackRock @BlackRock ad in 2023! The ad was filmed at Bethel Park High School.… pic.twitter.com/radQ3fDJAR — Laura Loomer (@LauraLoomer) July 14, 2024

The coincidence seemed significant enough that Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., wrote a letter to BlackRock CEO Larry Fink asking for further clarification about the shooter’s possible ties to the company, which has played a heavy role in supporting the Ukraine war that Trump is likely to withdraw from if elected.

Not only did Austin Private Wealth short 12 million shares of Trump's $DJT stock before his attempted assassination, but they also shorted 34 million shares of Rumble at exactly the same time. In addition to a connection to the Bush family through James A. Baker, the largest… pic.twitter.com/R7QQvF7OZ0 — Shadow of Ezra (@ShadowofEzra) July 18, 2024

Meanwhile, George Soros’s son, Alex, who has taken over much of hs elderly father’s empire, issued dogwhisle calls in January appearing to signal to his followers that they should assassinate Trump by posting an image of a bullet hole followed by a second image of $47 (Trump, if re-elected would be the 47th president).

Last year, the crime and inflation crises largely evaporated. So did the leading theories about what had caused them. https://t.co/WguJQkj1PG — Alex Soros (@AlexanderSoros) January 22, 2024

Of course, some of the same key players invested in Austin Private Wealth also happen to be invested in CrowdStrike, the DNC-linked company whose security software on Friday led to a global IT meltdown, fueling even more conspiracy theories.

Here’s the list of major investors into CrowdStrike. Notice any red flags here? Source: Yahoo Finance pic.twitter.com/hwiHgtzKce — Cole Dodson (@ColeDodson1701) July 19, 2024

Perhaps the lesson is that one cannot form too many conclusions based on the investments of companies that cast such wide nets. Or perhaps the plots of these events are nefariously interconnected, after all.

AN EERIE PARALLEL

Appropriately enough, Trump’s situation somewhat echoes another failed assassination attempt in U.S. history.

In 1912, while delivering a speech in Milwaukee, Wisc., former President Teddy Roosevelt was attempting to run for reelection for a nonconsecutive term when he was shot in the chest by John Schrank, a German-born saloonkeeper later deemed to be insane.

The bullet pierced Roosevelt’s glasses case and a 50-page, single-folded speech in his breastpocket. Since he was not coughing blood, Roosevelt declined to go to the hospital and proceeded with his speech, declaring “I don’t know whether you fully understand that I have just been shot—but it takes more than that to kill a Bull Moose.”

Roosevelt ultimately went on to act as a spoiler in that election, drawing votes away from his own hand-picked successor-turned-rival, William Howard Taft, who was, like the Bushes, a member of Yale’s Skull and Bones society.

The victor, progressive Democrat Woodrow Wilson, would—like Joe Biden—enact a radically progressive agenda before becoming incapacitated in office, at which point his wife, Edith, secretly ran the White House.

In the immortal words of Mark Twain, “History doesn’t repeat itself, but it often rhymes.”

Ben Sellers is the editor of Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/realbensellers.