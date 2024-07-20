MURDOCK: Trump’s Grand Old Party in Milwaukee Was Anything but Conventional

(Deroy Murdock, Headline USA) MILWAUKEE—Within a veritable armed camp—surrounded by steel fences, concrete barriers, and severely well-armed law-enforcement officers—Republicans are having a Grand Old Party on the shores of Lake Michigan.

Milwaukee’s denizens have been cheerful hosts, eager for their political and journalistic guests to savor their excellent beer, barbecue, and beautiful buildings.

From tax-reform debates to the Log Cabin Republicans’s soiree for gay right-wingers in an art-filled, waterside castle, one first-time conventioneer perfectly captured the entire scene: “CPAC on crack.”

Five things have stood out amid all the hoopla, bonhomie, and steadily improving weather.

• Topic A is the fact that Donald J. Trump is here at all. Everyone marvels at what a narrow escape he endured at the hands of an assassin just two days before the Republican National Convention. The bandaged former president’s entry into the Fiserve Forum Monday night swelled emotions, from the adoration of his supporters to admiration for his seemingly infinite strength.

Observers described Trump’s demeanor as “reserved,” “subdued,” and even “solemn.” While his signature bravado might return in full force, and he appeared cheerier Tuesday night, there’s little doubt that even a man of Trump’s abundant self-confidence must have been rocked to his core after coming within a pinkie’s width of never again seeing his family, friends, and fans.

• Unlike previous party platforms, this year’s manifesto is less a book than a brochure. It treats brevity as a virtue and is designed for laymen to read, not for wonks to dissect—not that there’s anything wrong with that!

“Our party’s platform pledges seven times to cut regulations that are killing our jobs and costing you thousands of dollars,” Platform Committee Chairwoman and Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., told the convention Monday night.

“Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, outsourced our energy supply, driving electricity prices up over 29%,” she continued. “The day Joe Biden and Kamala Harris walked into office, gas was $2.40 a gallon on average. Today it’s $3.54. Our platform says we will make America energy dominant!”

• Trump’s selection of freshman Sen. J.D. Vance, R-Ohio, as his running mate stirred polite applause from those I interviewed. At age 40, a Vice President Vance would represent a classic passing of the torch to a new generation—at least once Trump transfers it. The Iraq War veteran also is quick-witted and eloquent.

Still, numerous participants seemed puzzled why Trump did not select someone who could throw a key state into play (such as Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin or former New York congressman Lee Zeldin, who also could rally Jewish voters), solidify Republican gains among Hispanics (Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida), or expand the GOP’s appeal among blacks and muffle Democrats’ relentless shrieks of “Racism!” (Sen. Tim Scott of South Carolina).

The unshaved Vance does none of the above. But he is Trump’s man, and that’s good enough for most folks around here.

• Tuesday night’s prime-time endorsements of Trump and warm words about him from Nikki Haley and Ron DeSantis dramatized the total unity that the GOP now enjoys. Trump’s former rivals are now allies, and their backers will follow them onto the Trump Train, if they have not boarded already.

What a contrast with the Democrat Party! Its cinematically rich infighting should be titled Throw Poppa from the Train.

• Finally, Trump’s battle cry has been updated, slightly and cleverly. A huge sign inside Fiserv Forum reads: “Make America Great Once Again”

The last two words subtly remind voters how great America was during Trump’s first three years, before COVID-19 ruined everything. Trump delivered a tight southern border, record-high tax cuts, record-low unemployment, energy dominance, falling crime, rising school-choice options, four Middle East peace agreements, and zero new wars.

Securing four more years of such triumphs is no pipe dream. Donald J. Trump and his conservative policies fueled all of this and much more. And, with the consent of the American people, they will do so—once again.

Deroy Murdock is a Manhattan-based Fox News contributor.