WATCH: Pastor Booted from School Board Meeting for Reading District’s Own Porno

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “Hey Navarro, suck any good dicks lately?”

It’s a line from a book in public school libraries around the country—but apparently, it’s too obscene for school board meetings.

North Carolina-based Pastor John Amanchukwu found that out when he tried to read the passage—taken from the “children’s” book Flamer—at a school board meeting in Las Vegas. The meeting was from over a month ago, but went viral recently on social media.

“Your language is inappropriate,” a school board member told Amanchukwu after he read the line from Flamer.

“It’s in your library,” Amanchukwu retorted. “What’s the educational benefit of talking about cocks? … What’s the educational benefit of talking about that? Is that going to help someone on their SAT scores?”

Instead of answering the question, the Las Vegas school board gave Amanchukwu the boot.

It seems like the parents appreciated Amanchukwu’s frankness, though. The pastor left to applause, with parents chanting for the removal of the board chair.

Amanchukwu, who’s affiliated with Turning Point USA, recounted the situation to Fox News last month.

“When you read from that book, when you talk about the things that’s in the book, when you show them that is evil and corrupt to put perverted material before kids, they get angry. And the adults, the snowflake adults don’t want to hear it in the school board meeting, it’s hypocrisy,” he explained.

The Las Vegas incident isn’t the first time Amanchukwu has been confrontational with school boards for promoting pornographic literature to students.

An imposing ex-college football player, Amanchukwu is making a name for himself by confronting liberal school boards.

Earlier this year, he made headlines for slamming the Asheville City School Board in North Carolina for also promoting Flamer.

And in August, another man was reportedly forcibly removed by security at a Texas school board meeting as he attempted to read an excerpt from that novel—which, as Headline USA exclusively reported in May, was also promoted to students in Charlotte.

Amanchukwu said he’s going on a “national school board tour” next year, in which he’ll be speaking in at least 20 cities.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.