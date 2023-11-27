Quantcast
Monday, November 27, 2023

WATCH: Pastor Booted from School Board Meeting for Reading District’s Own Porno

'When you show them that is evil and corrupt to put perverted material before kids, they get angry. And the adults, the snowflake adults don't want to hear it in the school board meeting, it's hypocrisy...'

Posted by Ken Silva

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) “Hey Navarro, suck any good dicks lately?”

It’s a line from a book in public school libraries around the country—but apparently, it’s too obscene for school board meetings.

North Carolina-based Pastor John Amanchukwu found that out when he tried to read the passage—taken from the “children’s” book Flamer—at a school board meeting in Las Vegas. The meeting was from over a month ago, but went viral recently on social media.

“Your language is inappropriate,” a school board member told Amanchukwu after he read the line from Flamer.

“It’s in your library,” Amanchukwu retorted. “What’s the educational benefit of talking about cocks? … What’s the educational benefit of talking about that? Is that going to help someone on their SAT scores?”

Instead of answering the question, the Las Vegas school board gave Amanchukwu the boot.

It seems like the parents appreciated Amanchukwu’s frankness, though. The pastor left to applause, with parents chanting for the removal of the board chair.

Amanchukwu, who’s affiliated with Turning Point USA, recounted the situation to Fox News last month.

“When you read from that book, when you talk about the things that’s in the book, when you show them that is evil and corrupt to put perverted material before kids, they get angry. And the adults, the snowflake adults don’t want to hear it in the school board meeting, it’s hypocrisy,” he explained.

The Las Vegas incident isn’t the first time Amanchukwu has been confrontational with school boards for promoting pornographic literature to students.

An imposing ex-college football player, Amanchukwu is making a name for himself by confronting liberal school boards.

Earlier this year, he made headlines for slamming the Asheville City School Board in North Carolina for also promoting Flamer.

And in August, another man was reportedly forcibly removed by security at a Texas school board meeting as he attempted to read an excerpt from that novel—which, as Headline USA exclusively reported in May, was also promoted to students in Charlotte.

Amanchukwu said he’s going on a “national school board tour” next year, in which he’ll be speaking in at least 20 cities.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.

Copyright 2023. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner without the permission of the copyright owner. To inquire about licensing content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
‘That’s Stupid!’: 81-Year-Old Biden Barks Back at Age Question
Next article
Is an MKUltra Trainer Stalking Kanye West?

TRENDING NOW

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2023 HeadlineUSA.com