Is an MKUltra Trainer Stalking Kanye West?

(Ken Silva, Headline USA) Celebrity gossip outlets have been abuzz over a run-in between famed rapper Kanye West and his former personal trainer, Harley Pasternak, in a Dubai hotel earlier this month.

According to West, Pasternak has been following him in Dubai—a year after West leaked purported texts where Pasternak threatened to have him institutionalized. Pasternak, for his part, has reportedly claimed that it was actually West doing the stalking at the Dubai hotel.

Why does any of this matter? Because Pasternak has connections to the CIA’s MKUltra mind-control experiments—leading some to believe that he may be a psychiatric handler for Hollywood stars and other celebrities.

West posted screenshots of texts from Pasternak last November, where the trainer allegedly said he could “have you institutionalized again where they medicate the crap out of you, and you go back to Zombieland forever. Play date with the kids just won’t be the same.”

“This shows Harley admitting to knowing the truth of our origin but then later dismissing the facts within the same text chain,” West said. “Mind you, this is how a Hollywood trainer speaks to a far more influential black celebrity when we get out of line.”

It turned out, Pasternak might indeed have the power to institutionalize West.

Indeed, Pasternak’s prior employer, Canada’s Department of National Defence, is the same agency that once participated in the CIA’s MKUltra mind-control experiments.

A video of Pasternak talking about his work also surfaced around the time of the West controversy.

“Working for the military, I wasn’t governed by the same laws that the typical person was, so I could look at the impact of certain drugs that are not everyday things,” Pasternak said.

In June, Pasternak was also spotlighted for his connections to transgender celebrity Elliot Page. At the time, Page revealed that the decision to undergo a sex change came after having a psychotic episode and hearing a voice in her head.

“One night, he tried to knock himself out. Took his knuckles to his face and pounded over and over until bruises formed. For days after, he sat in a lawn chair on the porch, ashamed, his face sore,” the Los Angeles Times wrote on Page’s transition, using the male pronouns that Page now goes by. “And then he heard a voice: ‘You don’t have to feel this way.’”

The Hollywood trainer has yet to publicly address the speculation.

Ken Silva is a staff writer at Headline USA. Follow him at twitter.com/jd_cashless.