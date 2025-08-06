Tuesday, August 5, 2025

Unhinged Dems Revive Rhetoric that Nearly Got Trump Killed 

Slotkin described Trump as an “existential threat,” recycling the same charged language Democrats tried to walk back after the shooting...

Elissa Slotkin
(Luis CornelioHeadline USADemocrats are recycling the same inflammatory rhetoric that Republicans say led to both assassination attempts against President Donald Trump. 

Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., made the unhinged remarks just over a year after Trump narrowly survived a shooting at a July 2024 rally. 

“There are no circumstances that will prevent me from continuing to challenge the bigotry emanating from the presidency and policy,” Green ranted. 

 “I will not stop … This president is going to be brought down. He has to be brought down. He will be impeached again!” He added. 

Not to be outdone, Slotkin branded Trump an “existential threat,” mirroring the same apocalyptic language Democrats tried to disown after the failed assassination. 

“Is Donald Trump an existential threat to democracy in his second term, or is Donald Trump’s second term bad, but, like his first term, survivable if we just wait it out? And I just want you to know, from your senator, as someone who sits in that room on your behalf, I am in camp number one, he is an existential threat to democracy,” she said. 

Slotkin’s outburst comes as her CIA ties continue sparking controversy on X. 

