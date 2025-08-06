Unhinged Dems Revive Rhetoric that Nearly Got Trump Killed 

(Luis Cornelio, Headline USA) Democrats are recycling the same inflammatory rhetoric that Republicans say led to both assassination attempts against President Donald Trump.

Reps. Al Green, D-Texas, and Elissa Slotkin, D-Mich., made the unhinged remarks just over a year after Trump narrowly survived a shooting at a July 2024 rally.

“There are no circumstances that will prevent me from continuing to challenge the bigotry emanating from the presidency and policy,” Green ranted.

“I will not stop … This president is going to be brought down. He has to be brought down. He will be impeached again!” He added.

Democrat Rep. Al Green: "This president is going to be brought down! He has to be brought down! He will be impeached again!" pic.twitter.com/UHhVGBuXzC — TheBlaze (@theblaze) August 5, 2025

Not to be outdone, Slotkin described Trump as an “existential threat,” recycling the same charged language Democrats tried to walk back after the shooting.

“Is Donald Trump an existential threat to democracy in his second term, or is Donald Trump’s second term bad, but, like his first term, survivable if we just wait it out? And I just want you to know, from your senator, as someone who sits in that room on your behalf, I am in camp number one, he is an existential threat to democracy,” she said.

Unhinged Democrat Elissa Slotkin calls President Trump an "existential threat to democracy." This is exactly the type of rhetoric that led to two assassination attempts. Shameful. pic.twitter.com/G1Csfwtkp0 — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) August 5, 2025

Slotkin’s outburst comes as her CIA ties continue sparking controversy on X.