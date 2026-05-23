Saturday, May 23, 2026

James Comey Says Biden and Co. Are Guilty of Crimes

Comey’s remarks came over one year after Biden controversially issued sweeping preemptive pardons...

Posted by Luis Cornelio
Barack Obama and James Comey
Barack Obama and James Comey / IMAGE: The Guardian via YouTube

(Luis CornelioHeadline USA) Disgraced former FBI Director James Comey had some revealing thoughts about the infamous preemptive pardons issued by former President Joe Biden: first, that he never asked for one, and that those who accepted them effectively admitted guilt.

Comey, who has been indicted twice by a grand jury, made the comments during a May 14 interview on CNN’s The Arena, with clips of the exchange gaining viral attention earlier this week.

Comey is facing federal charges in connection with his alleged deadly threat against President Donald Trump.

When asked whether he considered asking Biden for a pardon before Trump returned to office in 2025, Comey replied: “Never.”

Comey added that he would not have accepted a pardon even if Biden had offered one, asserting that the Supreme Court has said accepting a pardon is “an admission of guilt.”

“And so, I’m not guilty. I am innocent, so I wouldn’t be accepting any pardons,” Comey continued.

Asked whether he believed the individuals Biden preemptively pardoned were guilty of offenses, Comey appeared to double down: “Well, I’m just telling you what the Supreme Court said by accepting a pardon, it’s an admission of guilt. And so, I hope they thought about it carefully.”

Comey’s remarks came over one year after Biden controversially issued sweeping preemptive pardons — the first of their kind in U.S. history — to several allies, relatives and his son, Hunter Biden.

The comments also resurfaced roughly two weeks after a federal grand jury in North Carolina indicted him in connection with a controversial Instagram photo Comey posted showing seashells arranged to display “86 47.” As alleged by the grand jury, “86” referred to killing Trump, while “47” referred to his place as the 47th president.

Comey faced a second two-count grand jury indictment in Virginia tied to alleged false statements made to Congress. Those charges were later dismissed over a technical issue involving the appointment of the lead prosecutor.

Copyright 2025. No part of this site may be reproduced in whole or in part in any manner other than RSS without the permission of the copyright owner. Distribution via RSS is subject to our RSS Terms of Service and is strictly enforced. To inquire about licensing our content, use the contact form at https://headlineusa.com/advertising.
Click Here To Comment
- Advertisement -
Previous article
Daily Wire CEO Steps Down Amid Ongoing Turmoil

TRENDING NOW

TRENDING NOW

LATEST NEWS

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR CATEGORY

HEADLINE USA • PO BOX 49043 • CHARLOTTE, NC 28277

THE INFORMATION PRESENTED HERE IS FOR GENERAL EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY. YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR PERSONAL PHYSICIAN REGARDING ANY PERSONAL HEALTH PROBLEM, AND YOU SHOULD ALWAYS CONSULT WITH YOUR FINANCIAL ADVISER REGARDING INVESTMENT DECISIONS. FDA DISCLOSURE: THE STATEMENTS, ARTICLES, AND PRODUCTS FEATURED IN HEADLINE USA EMAILS AND AT HEADLINEUSA.COM HAVE NOT BEEN EVALUATED BY THE FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION. NO INFORMATION OR PRODUCTS APPEARING IN EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE ARE INTENDED TO DIAGNOSE, TREAT, CURE, OR PREVENT ANY DISEASE. MATERIAL CONNECTION DISCLOSURE: HEADLINE USA MAY HAVE AN AFFILIATE RELATIONSHIP AND/OR ANOTHER MATERIAL CONNECTION TO ANY PERSONS OR BUSINESSES MENTIONED IN OR LINKED TO FROM EMAILS OR THE WEBSITE AND MAY RECEIVE COMMISSIONS FROM PURCHASES YOU MAKE ON SUBSEQUENT WEB SITES. YOU SHOULD NOT RELY SOLELY ON INFORMATION PUBLISHED BY HEADLINE USA TO EVALUATE THE PRODUCT OR SERVICE BEING OFFERED. ALWAYS EXERCISE YOUR OWN DUE DILIGENCE BEFORE PURCHASING ANY PRODUCT OR SERVICE.

Copyright 2026 HeadlineUSA.com