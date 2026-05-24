Trump Pushed Gabbard From Intelligence Post, Source Says

(José Niño, Headline USA) Tulsi Gabbard stepped down as Director of National Intelligence on Friday, with the resignation effective June 30, publicly attributing her exit to her husband’s cancer battle. However, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters that the White House had forced her out following months of mounting dissatisfaction.

“A source familiar with the matter said that Gabbard had been forced out by the White House,” Reuters reported. Gabbard’s chief of staff Alexa Henning disputed this account directly, posting on X: “This is false. Her husband, who is an absolutely incredible human being, has been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer.”

Just when you think you don’t hate the media enough @Reuters. This is false. Her husband, who is an absolutely incredible human being, has been diagnosed with a rare bone cancer. pic.twitter.com/hUrGtjcof4 — Alexa Henning (@alexahenning) May 22, 2026

Gabbard offered her own explanation in her resignation letter, which she shared on X. She expressed gratitude to President Donald Trump and disclosed that her husband Abraham Williams had recently been diagnosed with an extremely rare form of bone cancer. “I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming post,” she wrote.

‘I cannot in good conscience ask him to face this fight alone while I continue in this demanding and time-consuming position’ — Tulsi Gabbard's resignation ‘While we have made significant progress at the ODNI… There is still important work to be done’https://t.co/HDTY7EjIW5 pic.twitter.com/EdX6WJxH43 — RT (@RT_com) May 22, 2026

Trump reinforced this account on Truth Social, praising Gabbard for having done “a great job” and adding that “she, rightfully, wants to be with him, bringing him back to good health as they currently fight a tough battle together.” He named Principal Deputy Director Aaron Lukas as her interim replacement.

US President Donald Trump on Truth Social posts, "Unfortunately, after having done a great job, Tulsi Gabbard will be leaving the Administration on June 30th. Her wonderful husband, Abraham, has been recently diagnosed with a rare form of bone cancer, and she, rightfully, wants… https://t.co/yrVJVzDV6H pic.twitter.com/qB58AV14kF — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2026

But the narrative of a forced departure did not materialize overnight. Reuters had reported weeks earlier last month that Gabbard risked losing her position amid a wider cabinet overhaul, with sources indicating Trump had voiced unhappiness with her and had solicited opinions from allies about potential replacements.

Evidence of her diminishing standing had been piling up for some time. Bloomberg disclosed in January that officials barred Gabbard from participating in White House strategy sessions on Venezuela due to her history of opposing military intervention, and that staffers had taken to quipping that “DNI” meant “Do Not Invite.” The Wall Street Journal observed that she found herself “increasingly sidelined” from key decisions over her tenure, and NBC News documented as far back as June 2025 that she had been shut out of internal deliberations concerning Iran and Israel.

According to Reuters, Trump publicly signaled tension with Gabbard over Iran policy in March 2026, remarking that she was “softer” than him when it came to restraining Tehran’s nuclear program. On another occasion he openly contradicted her testimony to Congress, suggesting she had misjudged whether Iran was pursuing a nuclear weapon.

José Niño is the deputy editor of Headline USA. Follow him at x.com/JoseAlNino